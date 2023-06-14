Saturday, June 10th, 2023 Senator Ochoa Bogh conducted her first in person Town Hall Meeting at the Rim High School auditorium. The proceeding was recorded and is available at ArrowheadWoodsInformed.com with highlight links in the video description. The sound varies in quality due to the auditorium acoustics.

Senator Ochoa Bogh came to explain her genuine belief that her bill, SB1405, now in force as Government Code 61105, will be of great benefit to the Arrowhead Woods Community. She had been informed by her stakeholders, LACSD and AWAC that AWAC was no longer financially viable and that LACSD a financially stable organization would altruistically take over AWAC’s duties and manage the CCRs; that her bill merely authorized LACSD to do so and that her new law facilitated that transfer of power for the common good of the Woods homeowners.