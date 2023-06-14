Saturday, June 10th, 2023 Senator Ochoa Bogh conducted her first in person Town Hall Meeting at the Rim High School auditorium. The proceeding was recorded and is available at ArrowheadWoodsInformed.com with highlight links in the video description. The sound varies in quality due to the auditorium acoustics.
Senator Ochoa Bogh came to explain her genuine belief that her bill, SB1405, now in force as Government Code 61105, will be of great benefit to the Arrowhead Woods Community. She had been informed by her stakeholders, LACSD and AWAC that AWAC was no longer financially viable and that LACSD a financially stable organization would altruistically take over AWAC’s duties and manage the CCRs; that her bill merely authorized LACSD to do so and that her new law facilitated that transfer of power for the common good of the Woods homeowners.
On May 2nd when AWAC presented this same concept to the public at its first Town Hall Meeting at LACSD’s main office, the idea was resoundingly rejected by a hand vote which not only rejected the new law, but also AWAC; while many raised suspicions about LACSD enforcing the CCRs of Woods Property Owners since LACSD is controlled by 3 members of a 5-member board voted into power by 30% of the Woods Property Owners. And two of those members are respectively its President, the attorney for AWAC and the owner/manager of the largest real estate company in Lake Arrowhead: neither impartial.
Senator Ochoa Bogh began her Town Hall Meeting by passionately speaking at great length to an audience of about 75 persons about her being of immigrant heritage and a graduate of San Bernardino High School and the University of California, Santa Barbara; that she worked towards her teaching credential at California State University, San Bernardino and went on to teach English language learners at the elementary school level. She stated that she had been a proud Realtor for 20 years helping others achieve the American Dream. She spoke passionately of her love for children, commitment to honesty, respect for the rights of individuals and hard work. She spoke with emotion, compassion and sometimes tears.
She spoke openly of her reliance upon information supplied by her stakeholders: LACSD and AWAC and of the input from the association of Community Services Districts and the real estate industry. She mentioned that she had relied upon LACSD, the local real estate industry and AWAC for advertising her Town Hall Meeting to the Arrowhead Woods Property Owners.
Then she opened the floor to questions and bravely faced the same vitriol that had occurred at the May 2nd AWAC meeting. She learned to her dismay that neither LACSD, the 20+ million dollar a year stakeholder with an email list for all of the Woods homeowners nor the real estate Boards for the Lake Arrowhead region nor AWAC nor any of her other supporters had given any notice of her Town Hall Meeting; that the only notice given was by Ted Heyck and Garin Vartanian at their expense through ALA. [1]
She was applauded for being compassionate and earnest; however, was also told repeatedly that she had been misled; that she had been “duped”. For three hours with undaunting and persistent compassion, sometimes in tears, she heard from the audience with a raise of hands that: 1) 100% do not want AWAC, 2) do not want her legislation involving the Arrowhead Woods Property Owners; 2) many reject or seriously question that LACSD a 20+ million dollar a year public entity would be controlling the interpretation and enforcement of the CCRs which have always been a contract with a private entity (AWAC); 3) LACSD is not representative of 70% of the Woods Property Owners (that it was controlled by 3 out of 5 board members (two of whom were biased John Wurm, the attorney for AWAC, and Steve Keefe, the head of a major real estate company); 4) AWAC is universally disliked for its past attitudes and 5) finally, she as a Republican is betraying Republican values by arranging that LACSD support a failing private entity (AWAC): that if AWAC is bankrupt, then the Woods Property Owners pick their representative, do not saddle them with an unresponsive public entity (LACSD) whose objective is money, power and the water rights to Arrowhead Woods.
Then Crystal Upton, the Executive Director of AWAC spoke up and stated that in the interest of “transparency” a) that AWAC never wanted to be taken over by LACSD, that it wanted to be a partnership; b) that AWAC under the new law was being acquired/taken over by LACSD and c) that once the Woods Property owners authorized the deal that AWAC would no longer be involved since LACSD would control, d) that it is the position of AWAC and LACSD that AWAC owns all of the water rights in the Woods (that is well water rights) and e) once the Woods Property Owners authorize the deal that LACSD would therefore own all of the water rights in the Woods, f) that the no voting would take place anytime soon.
Mr. Vartanian finally discussed the concept of “Due Diligence” and the “Stakeholders” involved. Unfortunately, the Senator was informed that she had not done her due diligence in the effects that SB1405 would have the Woods homeowners. She did not know that AWAC had misrepresented the 2010 CCR renewal by using signatures of individuals who were no longer record property owners in 2010. The Senator was also informed that the actual “Stakeholders”, the 10,000 Woods property owners received no notice of SB1405 at every step and that the passage of the bill was conducted in the darkness of night. The only two stakeholders involved were LACSD and AWAC.
It was unclear to the authors of this commentary whether Ms. Upton still wants AWAC to be a partnership and if so, why would it proceed to allow itself to be acquired and the water rights to the Woods be used by LACSD. When Ms. Upton was asked at the end of the meeting it she would support the being rescinded, her three-minute response was unclear to these authors. Perhaps that was because of her words or the acoustics.
Senator Ochoa Bogh quickly responded that the law could be quickly be amended to prevent any water problems or property problems. Amending was no problem. When the Senator was asked by several additional questions by other audience members: whether she would follow the requests of the community rather than the realtors and whether her office would entertain a request to rescind the law and her response was that her office is open to any communications.
When asked if the law could be amended or repealed or cancelled or whatever it takes to correct it to eliminate LACSD’s involvement with AWAC and the CCR’s, Senator Ochoa Bogh explained that would be a long complicated process redrafting a bill amending her legislation and that it would take time but she was willing to accept any requests; just write to her representatives.
Mr. Heyck then volunteered to save time by drafting a proposed bill amending the current law to eliminate the LACSD/AWAC deal and asked her to sponsor it. He was told to send it to her representative Nick Calero. It was sent to him Sunday June 11th. (See Letter)