After four months of trials and tribulations, the Lake Arrowhead Pizza Deli, a mountain mainstay and community hotspot, has at last reopened for business, just in time for Fourth of July. The Deli opened its doors again on June 23, much to the joy of locals and tourists alike. A constant stream of celebrating regulars continuously flowed through the front doors. It was a triumphant homecoming at the end of an arduous journey.

After over a week of some of the worst snowstorms Lake Arrowhead has ever experienced, Lisa and Dave Doyle, owners of the Lake Arrowhead Pizza Deli were excited to reopen. They had employees who could make it in, despite the snow-covered roads, they had enough food for business, and they had a desire to serve the community. They reopened to feed the first responders of the community, but after a week of being opened, an employee discovered damage to the roof. Multiple beams had been damaged by the weight of the snow on the roof.