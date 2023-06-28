After four months of trials and tribulations, the Lake Arrowhead Pizza Deli, a mountain mainstay and community hotspot, has at last reopened for business, just in time for Fourth of July. The Deli opened its doors again on June 23, much to the joy of locals and tourists alike. A constant stream of celebrating regulars continuously flowed through the front doors. It was a triumphant homecoming at the end of an arduous journey.
After over a week of some of the worst snowstorms Lake Arrowhead has ever experienced, Lisa and Dave Doyle, owners of the Lake Arrowhead Pizza Deli were excited to reopen. They had employees who could make it in, despite the snow-covered roads, they had enough food for business, and they had a desire to serve the community. They reopened to feed the first responders of the community, but after a week of being opened, an employee discovered damage to the roof. Multiple beams had been damaged by the weight of the snow on the roof.
The Village property manager was notified immediately. After an inspection, they were told to get out immediately. At the time, the restaurant was open for business, so Sean Doyle, son of Lisa and Dave, evacuated the building. The structure was red tagged, forcing the Arrowhead staple to close until repairs could be completed.
“It was horrible. It was a nightmare. Way worse than we ever would have expected. It was very eerie and super trying,” Lisa said.
It took a couple of weeks but work eventually began on the roof repair. But things had to get worse before they could get better. The roof fell and shifted further. Matters were also complicated by further rain and snow.
“There was a point where we thought we were never going to see it end. We thought it was not going to turn out good, but it ended up working out. It was a rollercoaster of emotions.” Lisa said. “There was a point where I was questioning the whole thing. Why is it us? It got to where I couldn’t come in, because I would cry and it just hurt my heart.”
There were some questions about the lack of progress updates on social media. The sad truth was that Lisa couldn’t bring herself to make the updates. “We weren’t in a good space, and we didn’t want to portray that on our page. We didn’t want to portray that to the community because everybody here went through it. We all had something.”
But then Lisa had an epiphany. “I was standing there, and I realized that it was only by the grace of God that the place did not fall.” That was a pivot point for Lisa. She believes that her family was put there for their employees and for the community. Giving her employees a place to work and belong, often as their first job, is the most important aspect of the Pizza Deli to Lisa. “There’s no way we could have gotten through this without the grace of God. He was holding it up for us.”
After 23 years of running the Deli, the Doyles were beginning to feel burnt out from their work. But the revival of the restaurant has reignited their passion. “We were to the point where we just want to open. We just want to be back here. We just wanted to be back with our family.”
The day before their reopening, after fixing some gas leaks which threatened to further delay their return, the pizza oven was fired up for a ceremonious first pizza. “It never tasted so good.”
“To leave last night and know we were coming back made us cry.”
Opening the doors was a momentous occasion for the Doyles. The excitement of returning customers was infectious. It was like returning home for Lisa. The opening wasn’t advertised ahead of time, so there was an abundance of surprise from people driving by and seeing the open signs. People would jump out of their cars and run in just for hugs.
While the restaurant is open, the repair work isn’t yet completed. The roof is once again structurally sound, but some final non-structural work is still ongoing.
The Pizza Deli is already looking forward to the future. Lisa hopes to have some fun activities for the kids of mountain. There are also plans in the works for painting nights, live music on the patio, and even karaoke.
“We’re super glad to be back. Don’t take things for granted. We live in an awesome community, and everybody was amazing through it all. We hope that everyone wants to come back, hang out, and have some food.”