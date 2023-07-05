VIP Christmas Experience on sale
Enjoy a VIP Christmas Experience at Santa’s Village. Beginning in November, the entire park transforms into a dazzling Yuletide wonderland! For a limited time only, the VIP Christmas Experience is available at a reduced price of $149 per person.
The VIP Christmas Experience allows you to maximize your wait times and maximize your time in the park. When you arrive at Santa’s Village, you’ll already have your assigned entrance wristbands which will allow you to skip the main admission line. Parking is also included, so you don’t have to worry about paying an extra fee.
Your VIP Christmas Experience includes pre-assigned reservation time for Santa’s House! You won’t have to fight the crowds for a space or wait in the standby line. Simply arrive at Santa’s House at your scheduled time and one of Santa’s elves will escort you inside!
Limited VIP Experiences available. The Christmas in July special VIP sale is only available until July 31st - so get ahead of the game now and save before prices increase. Regular Santa’s Village Christmas tickets go on sale in August.