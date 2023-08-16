A compelling air rescue unfolded on Hwy 18 last Wednesday evening, August 9, 2023, after a motorcyclist lost control of his bike, crashed into the guardrail, and tumbled over 100 feet down a cliff. The rider miraculously survived, as reported by Vincent Plant, videographer of VP Fire Photography.

According to Plant, at approximately 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to reports of a motorcycle crash with a potential victim thrown over the bridge upon impact. Arriving at the scene, emergency responders found a solitary dirt bike on the right-hand side of the downward-bound lane, with several other dirt bike riders urgently flagging them down for assistance.