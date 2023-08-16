A compelling air rescue unfolded on Hwy 18 last Wednesday evening, August 9, 2023, after a motorcyclist lost control of his bike, crashed into the guardrail, and tumbled over 100 feet down a cliff. The rider miraculously survived, as reported by Vincent Plant, videographer of VP Fire Photography.
According to Plant, at approximately 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to reports of a motorcycle crash with a potential victim thrown over the bridge upon impact. Arriving at the scene, emergency responders found a solitary dirt bike on the right-hand side of the downward-bound lane, with several other dirt bike riders urgently flagging them down for assistance.
Firefighters discovered the victim approximately 100 feet below the Hwy 18 bridge near Crestline, with serious injuries.
The victim’s friends, who also served as witnesses, recounted that the rider hit the guardrail, lost control, and was propelled through it. The rider then tumbled over 100 feet down a cliff, ultimately landing in a swiftly flowing rocky creek bed beneath the opposite side of the bridge.
Upon making contact with the victim, firefighters found the individual suffering from severe traumatic injuries but alive. Due to the challenging rescue location, the decision was made to airlift the victim.
A complex and extended air rescue operation was initiated, involving the deployment of a hoist on the opposite side of the bridge. Firefighters undertook a hike down the drainage into the ravine to access the victim’s location.
After securing the victim in the litter, the helicopter hoisted the individual before transporting them to Loma Linda.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.