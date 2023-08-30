bobmattison

Bob Mattison

ALA General Manager Bob Mattison has been in the position for three and a half years. During that time, he’s dealt with the impacts of the pandemic, the STR lawsuit, and the snowstorm on the Arrowhead Lake Association. But on August 3, 2023, he announced his upcoming retirement from the position. When the 2023 summer season comes to a close after Labor Day weekend, so too will Bob Mattison’s final season as general manager.

Before Arrowhead, Bob lived in Orange County and worked as a managing director in the management consulting industry. He worked across the country, and even in Europe and Asia, to offer his advisory services to CXOs, CIOs, CFOs, and CEOs of Fortune 100 companies. His services would help these businesses target what was wrong in their business strategy and turn things around to make a greater profit.