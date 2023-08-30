ALA General Manager Bob Mattison has been in the position for three and a half years. During that time, he’s dealt with the impacts of the pandemic, the STR lawsuit, and the snowstorm on the Arrowhead Lake Association. But on August 3, 2023, he announced his upcoming retirement from the position. When the 2023 summer season comes to a close after Labor Day weekend, so too will Bob Mattison’s final season as general manager.
Before Arrowhead, Bob lived in Orange County and worked as a managing director in the management consulting industry. He worked across the country, and even in Europe and Asia, to offer his advisory services to CXOs, CIOs, CFOs, and CEOs of Fortune 100 companies. His services would help these businesses target what was wrong in their business strategy and turn things around to make a greater profit.
But before that, Bob had gotten a degree in industrial engineering from the General Motors Institute, now known as Kettering. Initially, he worked as an engineer for General Motors and then as maintenance supervisor in the manufacturing industry. After that, he worked as an architect and founded a company that designed and built high-end residential properties. That’s where he got his first taste with management.
After retiring nine years ago, Bob and his wife sold their Orange County home to move up to Lake Arrowhead full time. Having originally hailed from Buffalo, New York, Bob enjoys the four seasons of the mountains over the one experienced elsewhere in Southern California.
After moving to Arrowhead, Bob quickly became involved in the community. First, he joined the Country Club and was a part of several of their committees. He began his services for ALA by volunteering for the Shoreline Committee. A request from the president of the board brought him onto the Lake Operations and Maintenance Committee too. He would also sit in on the Finance Committee, which led to him joining it as well.
Given all of his service, he was asked to run for the Board of Directors. He was elected for two one-year terms on the Board of Directors. When the previous general manager stepped down, Bob thought to himself, “You know, I’m doing a lot of work for ALA now. I had been pretty involved with it and I liked giving back to the community. I would really like to dive in with both feet and do the GM position.” He hadn’t intended to remain there for more than two or three years, and yet he now finds himself on the latter half of his fourth year before stepping down.
Bob’s favorite part about the job was its breadth. “It’s such a broad set of responsibilities. It’s never boring. You deal with members. You deal with employees. You deal with local, state, county, and government agencies. You deal with contractors. It’s very broad in what you do. That makes it interesting.” He also enjoys the strategy of the job. Rather than thinking in the moment, he’s challenged to think ahead.
“I took the job not just to help ALA, but to better serve the community, and that’s certainly been rewarding.”
“There are some regrets that I’m retiring because I really do like the job. Some people ask, how can you take the complaints? But that’s a minor part of the job. Ninety-nine percent of the members are wonderful to work with, and I think we’ve made a lot of improvements in the past three and a half years. But, on the other hand, while I like my job, it takes up too much of my day. Too much of my years. I can’t go down to San Diego to see my sons and my one-and-a-half-year-old grandson.”
Bob’s family is his greatest motivation for stepping down. Of his three sons, two live in San Diego and a third in Chicago. After babysitting his grandson in San Diego for a few days, he realized that he didn’t want to miss out on this important part of his family’s life and needed the freedom to visit whenever he wants.
“I don’t want to wait another couple of years before I do this again. He’ll only be one-and-a-half once.”
In addition to buying a second home in San Diego in order to spend more time with his family, Bob and his wife also look forward to traveling, a luxury that he can’t take while working as General Manager. While he plans on continuing to play an active role in the community, he won’t be taking on anything that would require a long-term commitment so that he can keep his freedom of retirement.
“I’m honored to have had the opportunity to serve the ALA members and the community at large. I sincerely mean that. Not everything went perfectly, but I think we’ve accomplished a lot,” was Bob’s message to the community.