Next to McDonald’s in the Lake Arrowhead Village is the Inland Empire Modular Railroaders Model Train Display. What would have been an unoccupied space at a prime Village location has been transformed into a free and fun excursion for tourists and locals alike. It’s open every Saturday from 10:00 to 4:00, as well as on the third Sunday of each month.
The 100x30 foot display features a 1/87th scale model railroad all built by hand. The display is operated by the Inland Empire Modular Railroaders Club, a club that started over 50 years ago by model train enthusiasts.
Don Mitchell, a member of the club and mountain local, leads the display in the Village. Nine years ago, a friend of his who worked with Village management invited him and the club to set up a display in a vacant building across the parking lot from where they currently operate. Later, they would return to the Village starting Mother’s Day of 2020 in their current location. The agreement was that they would be there for as long as it took the village to find a permanent tenant for the space.
“I thought we’d be here three months, but now we’re here over three years,” Don said.
There is no cost of admission to view the display, but donations are greatly appreciated. Donations pay for the display’s maintenance, utilities, insurance, and giveaways for visitors, such as stickers for the kids. A donation of $100 or more gets you your own scale billboard on the display, which could either advertise a business, or simply list your name.
Don tracks and records the number of visitors to the display. On an average summer day, they see anywhere from 300 to 600 people walk through the door. A holiday like Fourth of July can get upwards of 1,100 people, with a record of 1,500 people. In their first year of operation, they got a total of 45,000 people. Even in the winter, the display can still pull in 250 to 300 visitors. Where most of their traffic comes from tourists passing by, having been there for three years, people have begun taking trips to the Village for the purpose of seeing the display.
“I get people from one year old to a hundred years old walk in here with a huge smile on their face.”
The display is the combined group effort of the railroaders club. It’s a modular display, meaning that each club member creates their own segment of track and its surrounding environments. These modules are designed to be universal and can fit to any other module made by other club members. This allows them to be rearranged and customized as needed, or as new ones are made. The modules currently set up range in various settings from a train station, to a haunted house, to thunderstorm-covered lake, to a drive-in theater and more. During holidays, like Christmas or Halloween, the modules become themed for further fun.
The modular nature of the display makes it easy to switch different portions of track in and out, as well as to customize the existing ones without having to change the entire display. The display is living and evolving. “It’s never done. We’re always doing something. We’re always adding something. Changing something,” Don commented.
Just a few weeks ago, the club had several trains donated to them by a local. The club couldn’t use them, as they wouldn’t fit the display, but Don, when seeing two kids who were extremely fascinated by the train display, gave them the trains. One of Don’s favorite parts of running the display is seeing both the joy of children watching the trains and of the older visitors reliving their childhood.
“It’s a great hobby with great people in it. We all help each other out. It’s great comradery. If one person doesn’t know how to do something, another one will. Everybody has their specialty. I tell people who come in to find a club near them. That club will have great knowledge. If you get stuck, you can reach out to your club members and they’ll help you,” Don advises to those seeking to get into the model train hobby.
By the nature of using a building lent to them for free by the Village, the display is temporary and has no long-term plans. As soon as the space is rented to a new tenant, the display will have to close shop and pack up. But until that day comes, the Inland Empire Modular Railroaders will still be there to provide a fun excursion for all to enjoy.