Next to McDonald’s in the Lake Arrowhead Village is the Inland Empire Modular Railroaders Model Train Display. What would have been an unoccupied space at a prime Village location has been transformed into a free and fun excursion for tourists and locals alike. It’s open every Saturday from 10:00 to 4:00, as well as on the third Sunday of each month.

The 100x30 foot display features a 1/87th scale model railroad all built by hand. The display is operated by the Inland Empire Modular Railroaders Club, a club that started over 50 years ago by model train enthusiasts.