A field trip to SkyPark at Santa’s Village creates unforgettable moments. Field trip packages can be customized according to your group’s preferences and combine educational experiences with the excitement of our outdoor activities. Contact us today to begin planning your next SkyPark adventure with discounted rates for students! Contact SkyPark Events at events@skyparksantasvillage.com or call 909-744-9926.
SkyPark Bike Fest, August 12-13
SkyPark Bike Fest offers attendees with the opportunity to meet vendors, participate in demos, giveaways, live music, and raffle prizes.
This two-day extravaganza is family-friendly festival and offers plenty of other SkyPark activities and entertainment. If you’re looking for an introduction to mountain biking, this is the perfect opportunity. Stop by The Bike Shop for bike demos and lessons.
Thursday Night Race Series
There’s only 4 more Thursday Night Races left this season. Sign up, race and earn cumulative points through August 24th.
Each week features a Pee Wee Race, an enduro or cross country race and ends with a Fun Race. Racers who earn the most points will be honored at a celebratory banquet on August 31st. Participation in the Thursday Night Race Series is included with a Day Pass or Passholder membership.
Races start every Thursday at 5pm. Sign up behind the Pedal Pub before the fun starts or save time and register online.