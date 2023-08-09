skypark-bike-fest.jpg

Field Trip

A field trip to SkyPark at Santa’s Village creates unforgettable moments. Field trip packages can be customized according to your group’s preferences and combine educational experiences with the excitement of our outdoor activities. Contact us today to begin planning your next SkyPark adventure with discounted rates for students! Contact SkyPark Events at events@skyparksantasvillage.com or call 909-744-9926.