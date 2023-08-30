30th Anniversary at Chamber Mixer
Arrowhead Pine Rose Cabins celebrated their 30th Business Anniversary on Wednesday night, aptly themed “Dance through the Decades”.
Delicious food was presented at the mixer by mountain favorites: RB’s Steakhouse, Fox in the Woods Catering, LouEddies Pizza and Chad Hobart of Arrowhead DJ & Events was spinning tunes for the crowd.
Chamber members joined in the celebration as the DuFour family was honored by government representatives from the offices of Congressman Jay Obernolte (Corrine Mora) and Supervisor Dawn Rowe (Lewis Murray). Representatives from Senator Rosalicie Ochoa Bogh (Sidney Sonck) and Assemblyman Tom Lackey (Pamela Balch) presented a very meaningful Resolution that covered the entire history of Pine Rose Cabins through the years.
Before 1900, visitors to Twin Peaks discovered gently rolling land near Strawberry Peak with abundant wild strawberries, wildlife and artesian wells. US Forest Ranger Bert Switzer and his wife established the Switzer Resort, Year-O-Round Store and Post Office at the Strawberry Flats Campground in 1919. In 1948, the Dowd’s took over the lease from the US Forest Service and renamed the resort “Arrowhead Road Resort”. They managed it for 45 years and eventually sold to the DuFours, becoming part of Pine Rose Cabins.
Arrowhead Pine Rose Cabins are an integral part of Twin Peaks history. The DuFours bought the original property in 1993 and over the years renovated, preserved and added properties to the historic cabin resort. The resort provides a year-round cabin lodging experience and some of the most beautiful rustic weddings surrounded by creeks and ponds in the forest.
The beauty and impact of the Pine Rose Cabins resort grew over time, balancing the splendor of its forest environment with the economic needs of the market. To attract guests, the DuFours would decorate the cabin exteriors with engaging holiday displays, and the interiors with comforting lodge furnishings, mostly from local business Modern Lodge Furniture in Blue Jay (formerly Country Furniture). When tourism needed a swift increase, Tricia created the family-friendly “Pine Cone Festival”, still “going strong” today in a bigger location in Running Springs. When their daughter Jolene was getting married, they built the wedding area of the resort. Eventually, Pine Rose Weddings attracted international events due to global press about trendy, rustic Boho weddings in the SoCal mountains in magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar.
Bernie Kerkvliet, owner of Skyline Ponds Lake Arrowhead talked about how he and Dave DuFour built the property’s magnificent ponds and streams. When they first started and needed stone for the ponds, they repurposed massive stones from the demolition of another mountain project.
Pine Rose Cabins’ positive economic impact is felt throughout the business community. We all wish them the best for the next 30 years!