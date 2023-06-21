Connecting kids and music was the focus of the 2023 Arrowhead Arts Association Gala on June 17 at the Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa. The two honorees of the evening were Chyrl Russell and Barbara Carbajal with Sharon McCormick emceeing the festivities. The local musical group  Wake the Bard provided toe-tapping Irish music, and local young musicians and beneficiaries of what the Arrowhead Arts Association provides joined with them.

Sharon McCormick introduced the two honorees who were being recognized for the 25 years they have dedicated to “Bring the Magic of Music to the Mountains,” saying “We have been very blessed with their work—their creativity, their persistence, and their commitment.”