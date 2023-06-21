Connecting kids and music was the focus of the 2023 Arrowhead Arts Association Gala on June 17 at the Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa. The two honorees of the evening were Chyrl Russell and Barbara Carbajal with Sharon McCormick emceeing the festivities. The local musical group Wake the Bard provided toe-tapping Irish music, and local young musicians and beneficiaries of what the Arrowhead Arts Association provides joined with them.
Sharon McCormick introduced the two honorees who were being recognized for the 25 years they have dedicated to “Bring the Magic of Music to the Mountains,” saying “We have been very blessed with their work—their creativity, their persistence, and their commitment.”
Chyrl spoke of her journey toward mentoring musical talent among young people. The career choices open to young women when she graduated from high school in 1955 were to become a secretary (which she tried for one summer and found it BORING), a nurse, or a teacher. Teacher quickly rose the top of her list, and she taught elementary school for a while in Northern California after earning her teaching credential. She later earned an MA in child development. She found that she loved working with young people and was inspired with the concept of the Head Start Program that began in the mid 1960s to impart skills that would help prepare underprivileged preschoolers for greater success in school when they started kindergarten. Taking a considerable cut in salary, she began mentoring the would-be preschool teachers who came to her training classes for Head Start at Cal State Long Beach and Long Beach Community College. Her goal was “to get them energized and inspired to become the best teachers,” she declared. Her training program at became a model for others all over the state of California. Leaders of other Head Start programs came to observe the methods she was using to train the single moms that came to her after working all day “wiping little butts and noses,” as she explains it, in preparation for becoming preschool teachers with Head Start.
When she retired from 20 years of training Head Start teachers, she moved to the mountain. To her dismay she found that there was no music program for elementary children. She convinced the district that a program was needed in which children were actually making music, and she volunteered to introduce one. She explained that she had a bag with “puppets, instruments, and magic—and my Limberjack.” The first school that reached out to her was Hoffman Elementary—and the kids loved her program. Grandview followed, then Valley of Enchantment and it expanded to include grades 1-3 with the support of Arrowhead Arts Association. “You and the schools and the community gave me the opportunity to live my dream to connect children and music,” Chyrl said, “and I thank you for it.”
Barbara Carbajal didn’t go to college, married when she and her husband were 18 and 19, and raised four children, she told the attendees at the gala. But she was the quintessential volunteer—PTA President, whatever needed to be done. Her involvement with Arrowhead Arts Association began in 2002-03. Through her tears, she thanked Arrowhead Arts for honoring her. She acknowledged her daughter and son-in-law and granddaughter among the attendees, who had flown in from Tokyo for the gala. In summing up Barbara’s role in her service to Arrowhead Arts, Sharon McCormick said she was always appreciative of Barbara’s stepping up. ”A lot of times you can have a nonprofit organization, and people don’t step up,” said Sharon. “You don’t just take care of what need to be done, you take care of it 100 times more than anyone else,” she said to Barbara. Her gift to the organization was her response to every need for help, saying “I’ll take care of that”—and she did. Barbara’s daughter said to her mother when she wondered aloud why she was being honored, “Mom, you’re 92 years old, and they needed to do it!”
Midge Reisman, renowned watercolor artist portrait painter, presented each of the honorees with a framed portrait she had painted of them. She said it was an honor to paint the portraits of two ladies who were beautiful “not only on the outside by on the inside as well.”
A lively ensemble performance from Wake the Bard, joined by local young musicians who have been supported by Arrowhead Arts, was followed by a performance of the four students as a quartet. Then the members of the student quartet were brought to the front and introduced. Each one shared how long he or she had been associated with Arrowhead Arts. Neva Hidajat had started her involvement with AAA in the fourth grade. She is a 2023 graduate (and Valedictorian) of Rim High who is planning to attend Stanford University in the fall. She related the various experiences she has had in her musical career thus far. She is proud of Erin Zhou, whom she began instructing in the violin when she was 13 and Erin was 7. Erin stepped to the microphone and said she will be a sixth grader in the fall. She began her involvement with Arrowhead Arts Association in the third grade. The next student introduced was Ezra Murray, who will be a sophomore at Rim. Finally, Abby Epstein was introduced and said she has been involved with Arrowhead Arts since fifth grade. She is also a 2023 Rim graduate (and Salutatorian) who will be attending Cal State San Bernardino in the fall.
In speaking of the experience of performing with the student musicians and supporting Arrowhead Arts, Wake the Bard’s Sandi and Patrick Huckaby said, “It was our pleasure to help support the Arrowhead Arts fundraiser. It’s a cause we believe in with all our hearts and we are so appreciative of all the hard work you and so many others do to keep the music program alive in our schools. Rehearsing and performing with Neva, Addy, Erin and Ezra was one of the most delightful experiences of our lives---they are truly amazing!”
Sharon McCormick then took the stage again to serve as auctioneer for the evening’s fundraiser. The auction was followed by dancing to the music of Wake the Bard to conclude the gala.