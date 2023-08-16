Home owners question CC&R and AWAC communication
The AWAC/LACSD merger is off the table. In addition, a letter dated July 28, 2023 was sent to Senator Rosalicie Ochoa-Bogh requesting that she facilitate an amendment and/or a redaction to “all language as included in the California Code, Section 61105 (k), as applicable to Lake Arrowhead, Arrowhead Woods Architectural Committee and Lake Arrowhead Community Services District.” The passage of SB 1405 created this addition to the California Code, but the community’s objections were expressed in a flood of phone calls to Senator Ochoa-Bogh and her staff. The town hall held at Rim High School on June 10 also expressed opposition to the merger and the inclusion of the Lake Arrowhead community in the policies applied to other districts in SB 1405.
The AWAC meeting held on August 9 addressed the measures taken regarding winter storm repairs. In an email to Arrowhead Woods homeowners that was sent with an invitation to attend the August meeting and instructions for attending via Zoom, Executive Director Crystal Upton wrote, “For homeowners impacted by the 2023 storm, we have taken measures to ease the burden, including fee waivers, accelerated processing of applications and committee reviews, as well as prioritizing field inspections to streamline the issuance of permits and approvals. Additionally, we are actively addressing the overwhelming amount of tree permits, ensuring that homeowners have approval to comply with insurance clearance requirements and county ordinances.” At the meeting, Upton noted, because of the fee waivers, “We haven’t made a lot of money.” The current balance in the AWAC coffers is $170,000. A full financial audit of the organization is going on now, she noted, looking at the last five years and then predicting ahead. Maintaining organization independence is the goal of the audit. The audit should be completed in the next 30 days. Over 85% of applications in the last three months have been approved at no charge.
The letter went on to explain, “To expedite the process further, AWAC has been collaborating with local contractors and engineering firms, employing methods such as photos, facetime calls, videos and affidavits.” The AWAC board expressed its gratitude for the hard work of professionals and volunteers in managing the applications for permits for needed repairs to storm damage.
Upton explained that a goal of recent policy changes at AWAC is to eliminate her position and the accompanying salary. One change being implemented is the automation of the permit application process through a partnership with Cloudpermit. As described in the letter, “This platform allows for online submissions, paperless processing, instant tracking and detailed updates to all principals at each stage of the approval process.” Paymentus, “a secure platform for online payments,” will expedite the submitting of fees on the new platform. It integrates smoothly with Cloudpermit.
The AWAC website is being upgraded. CC&R (Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions) information for all tracts in AWAC’s jurisdiction is being uploaded. Minutes of AWAC Board of Director meetings and annual financial reports will be uploaded. Automatic approval for house colors will be issued for applicants who request to paint their home a color that has been previously approved. AWAC is trying to get all contactors on board with the new system, which Upton described as “a gamechanger for the community.” The letter to homeowners reported that “fillable and e-sign forms, directions on submitting applications, financial updates…opportunities for community involvement and the latest organization updates and newsletters” will be on the website. Permit fees will be lowered. A Geographic Information System (GIS) system providing imagery, features, and base maps of spatial locations will be live no later than November 2, according to Upton. Videos submitted with Cloudpermit applications will be available online as well.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Garin Vartanian addressed changes to the CC&Rs. In 2010 when the CC&Rs were renewed, they were not only renewed, but they were amended. They were modified in three ways:
The threshold to renew the signatures was lowered from 55% of the homeowners to 50%.
The notarization and acknowledgement requirements were removed.
Initially the homeowners would get to choose successors. That was revised to the Architectural Committee choosing its successors.
As Board members of a California corporation, he reminded them, “you owe a duty of loyalty and a duty of care to the shareholders. The homeowners of Arrowhead Woods are the shareholders.” When the board makes decisions, the “duty of care” requirements for board members include:
A duty to be informed.
There should be no personal benefit to board members.
Members must be independent, not obligated to anyone or any entity.
A rational business purpose should guide all decisions.
Vartanian pressed for a return to the original CC&Rs, not the “unlawful” (as he defined them) amended version. The current AWAC board members all stated that they were not members of the board when the amendments were made. Upton said no one had applied to be a board member yet. She noted that a board member skilled in html and one with construction expertise would be good additions.
One audience member asked why the meeting was not listed on the AWAC calendar. “I did not know we had a calendar,” Upton said. “Where is this calendar?” She had made every effort to publicize the meeting, she explained. She said she sent emails to 4000 addresses on the email list that she had, contacted realtors, brokers, and escrow companies, and posted the meeting notice on the AWAC website in an attempt to notify as many people as possible. Ted Heyck, via Zoom, asked if the meeting had been announced in the Mountain News. (There was some confusion about whether that had been attempted. The Mountain News verified that AWAC did not place any announcement.) Others suggested posting at Arrowhead365 which was done by Garin Vartanian did for this meeting. Upton suggested others post the information on social media. She personally did not want to use social media for meeting announcements. Another source of news with analysis is arrowheadwoodsinformed.com, maintained by Vartanian and Heyck. The AWAC Board of Directors meeting time has been changed from mornings to the second Wednesday of every month at 5:30 pm at 27307 State Highway 189, Suite 103 in Blue Jay. One audience member stated that most organizations’ member lists are updated every 30 days and that notifications about homeowner changes should be available from escrow companies.
In response to a question about the removal of offensive language in CC&Rs, the board assured that the issue was being taken care of. Changes to the CC&Rs require 55% approval by Arrowhead Woods residents, according to the bylaws. The AWAC bylaws are in the process of being amended. An unnamed attorney is working on them. One attendee said that since it is a non-profit organization, AWAC’s bylaws should prescribe a procedure for selection of board members.