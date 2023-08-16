lacsd-awac.jpg

Home owners question CC&R and AWAC communication

The AWAC/LACSD merger is off the table. In addition, a letter dated July 28, 2023 was sent to Senator Rosalicie Ochoa-Bogh requesting that she facilitate an amendment and/or a redaction to “all language as included in the California Code, Section 61105 (k), as applicable to Lake Arrowhead, Arrowhead Woods Architectural Committee and Lake Arrowhead Community Services District.” The passage of SB 1405 created this addition to the California Code, but the community’s objections were expressed in a flood of phone calls to Senator Ochoa-Bogh and her staff. The town hall held at Rim High School on June 10 also expressed opposition to the merger and the inclusion of the Lake Arrowhead community in the policies applied to other districts in SB 1405.