At the recent celebration of the 2022-2023 Rotary year, the Rotary Club of Crestline-Lake Gregory was presented with the Best Small Club in District 5330 award by District Governor Don Casper.
The club, which currently has 13 members, distributes backpacks and school supplies to school children in partnership with the Lions Club; sponsors the community Thanksgiving dinner; sponsors EarlyAct Clubs in third, fourth and fifth grade at Valley of Enchantment Elementary School; distributes dictionaries to third-graders and thesauruses to fifth-graders.
For the past 11 years, the Crestline-Lake Gregory club has been a 100-percent Sustaining Member and Every Rotarian Every Year club, with each member donating a minimum of $120 to The Rotary Foundation every year.
The club applied for and received a community block grant to create a peace garden in conjunction with the Mountain Communities Boys & Girls Club. The club also holds an annual communities’ recognition awards dinner at which other organizations nominate members who have gone above and beyond.
This past year, the club sent four seventh-graders to PRYDE and four juniors to RYLA. They also sponsor students who participate in the Rotary music competition and the 4-Way Test speech contest.