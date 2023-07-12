Small-Club-of-the-Year.jpg

At the recent celebration of the 2022-2023 Rotary year, the Rotary Club of Crestline-Lake Gregory was presented with the Best Small Club in District 5330 award by District Governor Don Casper.

The club, which currently has 13 members, distributes backpacks and school supplies to school children in partnership with the Lions Club; sponsors the community Thanksgiving dinner; sponsors EarlyAct Clubs in third, fourth and fifth grade at Valley of Enchantment Elementary School; distributes dictionaries to third-graders and thesauruses to fifth-graders.