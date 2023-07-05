Four children, seven grandkids, and a great place for them to come together and have family fun. Bill and Jill Shedd were looking for a peaceful getaway for relaxing, fishing, waterskiing, and enjoying the beauty of the mountain. Jill had suggested that they look for such a big place in Big Bear. A friend who had a home in Lake Arrowhead, however, took them out on the lake in his boat, and before they had gone ¼ of the way around the lake, Jill said, “I think we’re going to buy here,” and they did in December 2020. It was an easy decision, and they found a move-in lakeside house complete with sheets on the bed, all the furniture they would want, and even decorated in a style that Jill said they could never improve upon. She insisted that there would be no fishing images on the walls; they had plenty of those in their home in Laguna Niguel. This place would be a haven away from the family business that has everything to do with fishing: AFTCO, the acronym for American Fishing Tackle Company- “any fish, any water.” Bill is the Chairman and CEO, and three of their four children work in the company as President, Vice President, and Operations Manager. Fishing in Lake Arrowhead is just for fun; they return the fish to the lake. Depending on the catch, they enjoy eating the fish taken from ocean waters, and for many years ocean fishing was the focus of the business.

AFTCO was launched by J.C. Axelson in 1958 as Axelson Fishing Tackle Company, and Bill’s dad Milt bought the business in 1973, changing “Axelson” to “American.” When Milt suffered a heart attack, Bill stepped in to help run the company and just never left. A clothing line was added to the fishing tackle offerings in 1988, which propelled the company into worldwide prominence. The company’s website (https://www.aftco.com- it’s EXCELLENT; check it out!) describes the business: “Worn across the globe, AFTCO fishing clothing is designed to handle the harshest elements. Whether you’re an elite professional bass angler looking to stay dry in a late fall downpour or an offshore weekend warrior seeking protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays, AFTCO keeps you fishing comfortably. AFTCO products are field tested at our Southern California headquarters where many of our core saltwater fishing tackle items are still proudly handcrafted and manufactured in our U.S.-based machine shop.”