Four children, seven grandkids, and a great place for them to come together and have family fun. Bill and Jill Shedd were looking for a peaceful getaway for relaxing, fishing, waterskiing, and enjoying the beauty of the mountain. Jill had suggested that they look for such a big place in Big Bear. A friend who had a home in Lake Arrowhead, however, took them out on the lake in his boat, and before they had gone ¼ of the way around the lake, Jill said, “I think we’re going to buy here,” and they did in December 2020. It was an easy decision, and they found a move-in lakeside house complete with sheets on the bed, all the furniture they would want, and even decorated in a style that Jill said they could never improve upon. She insisted that there would be no fishing images on the walls; they had plenty of those in their home in Laguna Niguel. This place would be a haven away from the family business that has everything to do with fishing: AFTCO, the acronym for American Fishing Tackle Company- “any fish, any water.” Bill is the Chairman and CEO, and three of their four children work in the company as President, Vice President, and Operations Manager. Fishing in Lake Arrowhead is just for fun; they return the fish to the lake. Depending on the catch, they enjoy eating the fish taken from ocean waters, and for many years ocean fishing was the focus of the business.
AFTCO was launched by J.C. Axelson in 1958 as Axelson Fishing Tackle Company, and Bill’s dad Milt bought the business in 1973, changing “Axelson” to “American.” When Milt suffered a heart attack, Bill stepped in to help run the company and just never left. A clothing line was added to the fishing tackle offerings in 1988, which propelled the company into worldwide prominence. The company’s website (https://www.aftco.com- it’s EXCELLENT; check it out!) describes the business: “Worn across the globe, AFTCO fishing clothing is designed to handle the harshest elements. Whether you’re an elite professional bass angler looking to stay dry in a late fall downpour or an offshore weekend warrior seeking protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays, AFTCO keeps you fishing comfortably. AFTCO products are field tested at our Southern California headquarters where many of our core saltwater fishing tackle items are still proudly handcrafted and manufactured in our U.S.-based machine shop.”
Three years ago the company added freshwater fishing gear to its product line, just in time for the Shedds’ purchase of their Lake Arrowhead house. They have two boats: a pontoon boat and a waterski and fishing boat docked at the lake shore by their house.
Care for the marine environment was part of the company ethos from the beginning. Bill’s heritage includes a passion for conservation and education described on the company website. In 1963 Bill’s parents Milt and Peggie Shedd founded the Mission Bay Research Foundation, later renamed the Hubbs-Seaworld Research Institute (HSWRI), which has become a major marine research center. “In the beginning however, it was Milt and Peggie behind the scenes. HSWRI was created to give something back to the marine resource via science and education. It is common in today’s world for businesses to focus on ways to contribute to their community. But this was 1963 – a full year before SeaWorld opened and long before concepts like cause marketing, going green, or even simply giving back. Milt Shedd truly was a visionary and his passion for the ocean and the creatures that live there drove that vision. He understood that what the future marine world needed most was for people to better understand its many mysteries.”
Smiling at Jill, Bill is quick to point out that “The best thing I ever did was to marry her!” They will celebrate 45 years of marriage in August. Bill was all So Cal—raised in Newport Beach, graduate of Newport Harbor High School, family members all went to UCLA—until he chose to break the mold and select a location in a more rural environment for his university studies in business administration: University of Oregon in Eugene. Jill grew up in Oregon City, Oregon, the terminus of the famed Oregon Trail, and graduated from Oregon State in Corvallis.
The California boy and the Oregon girl met one spring break in Palm Springs. Bill explained, “After all the Oregon rain and studying, students look for warm places to relax during spring break.” After a long-distance relationship involving letters and phone calls (before the Internet), Bill said to Jill “Move to Southern California! I’ll find you a roommate.” So she did, and he did. One day he said, “Dress up because we are going out to dinner.” Jill’s roommate said, “Oh, he’s going to ask you to marry him tonight!” He took her to a fancy restaurant (that no longer exists) in Newport Beach called Ambrosia. He teased a lot, so when she read on the menu “You are a beautiful person. I’d like to share my life with you,” she said “There’s a misprint on this menu.” Further down the menu under the words “Salade Composee,” she found the words “Jill, I love you. Will you marry me?” And she promptly said “Yes!” The man who did advertising for AFTCO created the special look-alike menu for Bill, and the restaurant employees were looking on gleefully from a distance as the proposal came to fruition.
Bill looks forward to passing on the heritage of AFTCO to his children. It is currently in the hands of the second generation, since Bill inherited it from his father. His children will be the third generation, and he hopes it will go well beyond that. “Only twelve percent of businesses survive to the third generation,” he noted, and only four percent to the fourth generation.”
The Shedds’ home is scheduled to be part of the September 16 Home Tour, a fundraiser sponsored by the Lake Arrowhead Communities Chamber of Commerce. This Home Tour will mark the 48th anniversary of the event. Ticket holders will be brought in by shuttle boat to the dock and be allowed to tour the home. The Mountain News “Home Tour Magazine” will be available on newsstands on Labor Day Weekend and at the Lake Arrowhead Chamber Visitor Center. Pause a moment in the Shedds’ home and feel the love.