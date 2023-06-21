Representatives Mike Garcia (R-CA) and Jay Obernolte (R-CA) introduced the Improving Atmospheric River Forecasts Act, which would establish a program within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to improve the forecasting of atmospheric rivers, powerful storms that carry the risk of severe flooding and snowfall that caused substantial damage across the state this year. California was hit with at least twelve atmospheric rivers this past winter, dumping more than thirty trillion gallons of water on the state, and resulting in the loss of life and property damage.
“Atmospheric rivers caused major flooding this past winter in CA-27, especially in Lake Hughes, wiping out roads and damaging homes and property in our communities. The Improving Atmospheric River Forecasts Act is a critical bill that will lead to better atmospheric river forecasting to mitigate the loss of life and property,” said Garcia. “Additionally, better forecasting will allow us to capture more water from atmospheric river events to help vulnerable communities withstand the dry season. This legislation will equip us with the tools to fortify our communities against severe weather and better utilize the precipitation to insulate those same communities against drought; a win-win for California.”