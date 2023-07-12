CRESTLINE - On Lake Drive, in the heart of Crestline, lies a hidden gem, waiting to be discovered. Entering the garden behind Bizzyland, on Lake Drive in Crestline, is like going through a “portal to another dimension,”according to Elizabeth Krumweide, local Crestline vintner. “It’s like being in a resort. It makes me feel very happy. It’s almost like you’re in the New Orleans Square in Disneyland.” It’s no accident that the area behind the florist shop reminds visitors of Disneyland. Richard Bizzy, co-owner of the business with his daughter Shannon, helped fabricate many architectural features at the parks owned by Disney and Universal Studios.

The venue, which is available to rent for parties and other functions, features an imaginative scaled-down village, with storefronts like a railroad ticket office, and a penny arcade, with colorful caryatids supporting the cornice over the doorway. A lawn leads to a performance stage at the rear of the property, with curtains, complete lighting effects, bubble machines, and crystal chandeliers. Blue banners, emblazoned with a capital B hang on either side of the stage opening. Adjacent to the stage is a whimsical covered footbridge that connects to a medieval tower. One might imagine a diminutive figure in ancient garb walking on that footbridge. Passing under the footbridge takes one to a nursery, with numerous tables of plants for sale. One nearby wall seems to be the entrance to an antique store, but it’s only a simulated door. Various water features throughout the property provide soothing background noise.