CRESTLINE - On Lake Drive, in the heart of Crestline, lies a hidden gem, waiting to be discovered. Entering the garden behind Bizzyland, on Lake Drive in Crestline, is like going through a “portal to another dimension,”according to Elizabeth Krumweide, local Crestline vintner. “It’s like being in a resort. It makes me feel very happy. It’s almost like you’re in the New Orleans Square in Disneyland.” It’s no accident that the area behind the florist shop reminds visitors of Disneyland. Richard Bizzy, co-owner of the business with his daughter Shannon, helped fabricate many architectural features at the parks owned by Disney and Universal Studios.
The venue, which is available to rent for parties and other functions, features an imaginative scaled-down village, with storefronts like a railroad ticket office, and a penny arcade, with colorful caryatids supporting the cornice over the doorway. A lawn leads to a performance stage at the rear of the property, with curtains, complete lighting effects, bubble machines, and crystal chandeliers. Blue banners, emblazoned with a capital B hang on either side of the stage opening. Adjacent to the stage is a whimsical covered footbridge that connects to a medieval tower. One might imagine a diminutive figure in ancient garb walking on that footbridge. Passing under the footbridge takes one to a nursery, with numerous tables of plants for sale. One nearby wall seems to be the entrance to an antique store, but it’s only a simulated door. Various water features throughout the property provide soothing background noise.
Strings of blue pennants with the B symbol are strung above the lawn area. Seating on the lawn is provided for events, and a freestanding service bar with a roof is adjacent to the patio area. Tables and chairs can be set up for club events, such as parties or meetings. Menu items are available from the kitchen at The Stockade, next door, with table service. Bizzyland works with local event promoter Andrew Braggins to stage happenings at the garden. A recurring event at the venue is Jazz Night, on Thursday nights. Often Bizzyland presents an event called Witch’s Market. It’s a vendor-based market, with things like incense, crystal, jewelry, and other “new age” products. Tarot card readings are offered near the stage by outside tarot readers. Bizzyland always participates in the Corks & Hops wine and beer tasting event, when many visit the store for the first time. It’s always one of the most popular tasting stops.
Shannon Bizzy says, “We try to push our venue, but it’s tough to book weddings because people want to get married on Saturdays, and it’s hard to compete with the noise from next door. There’s little we can do about that. I’d like to see more daytime events, like kids’ birthday parties, or nursery potting classes. Or even a flower arranging class out here on the lawn.” Shannon operates a florist shop in the front building. “I was never a florist before here, but I’ve gotten kind of good at it.” The Bizzy’s say they will be having a group of young people with special needs, come to participate in a gardening project. They will be shown how to plant in small pots, and will be able to have their names on the pots.
Bizzyland came about because Shannon wanted to have a nursery business. She had been delivering plants to big box hardware stores. Richard tells how, “She called me and said ‘there’s a little nursery in Crestline up for sale. Want to go check it out?’ I’m like ‘Where’s Crestline?’ So we came up and we looked at it. As soon as I saw that tree right there (gesturing at a large native oak behind the stage), I knew this place was for me. If that tree were not here, I wouldn’t be here. That tree’s my baby. She asked me what I thought. I suggested go in partners together, and she got very excited, and we decided to go ahead and do it. That was about five years ago.” Shannon did not plan to keep the florist service. “I wasn’t going to keep the flower shop, and I wasn’t going to do a venue. I was just going to sell more houseplants, plant stuff, accessories, pottery, patio furniture.” But she was told that the flower sales did well, and as she soon found a demand for her floral creations, the florist shop stayed. Colorful fresh cut flowers brighten the store, and one can see various design elements there, with antiqued plumbing fixtures and piping in unusual corners, and bubbling water features, suggesting being in a submarine, or below decks in a ship. A large assortment of flower vases lines one wall, baskets hang from the ceiling, and bags of potpourri are stacked on a table.
Richard started incorporating some design ideas into the garden area. He says he began creating unique designs as a boy, making models. “I don’t really have a design background. I worked for Disney and Universal in construction and engineering, starting as a carpenter, and over 25 to 30 years, became a production manager over construction in the parks. I see stuff now opening up that I don’t know about. I left that part of my world behind.” The last projects Richard worked on were Star Wars Land at Disneyland, and the beginning of Mario Brothers Land at Universal, just before COVID. Local landscape architect Richard Krumweide points out that Richard Bizzy has a good eye for detail. His constructions invite close scrutiny of what others might consider “minor” elements. Each miniaturized building has its own distinct color scheme, and one seems to incorporate gothic windows that look like they came from an ancient church.
Richard is active in the nursery and is skilled in the landscaping of the property, but he was never trained in horticulture. “I started with home gardening with Shannon. I taught her what I knew, and she soon surpassed me.” The talents of both father and daughter are readily evident at Bizzyland. The store is located in the central business district of Crestline, adjacent to the Stockade restaurant.