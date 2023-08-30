For those fortunate enough to have basked in the enchantment of live jazz during the unforgettable week of August 24-26, 2023, at Lake Arrowhead, they were truly among the luckiest souls on the planet. The sold-out events that graced this locale were nothing short of mesmerizing.

The extravaganza commenced on a Thursday evening at ALA’s Tavern Bay Beach Club with the electrifying performance by none other than Lisa Haley and her illustrious band, the Zydekats. Lisa Haley, a fourth-generation fiddler, musician, and gifted songwriter, left the audience spellbound with her boundless energy and free-spirited stage presence. Before Lisa’s magnetic appearance, the Cal Baptist Jazz Ensemble, under the masterful direction of Dan St. Marseille, enthralled the crowd while showcasing the exceptional talents of the Blue Jay Jazz “Future Generation” scholarship recipients.