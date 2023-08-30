For those fortunate enough to have basked in the enchantment of live jazz during the unforgettable week of August 24-26, 2023, at Lake Arrowhead, they were truly among the luckiest souls on the planet. The sold-out events that graced this locale were nothing short of mesmerizing.
The extravaganza commenced on a Thursday evening at ALA’s Tavern Bay Beach Club with the electrifying performance by none other than Lisa Haley and her illustrious band, the Zydekats. Lisa Haley, a fourth-generation fiddler, musician, and gifted songwriter, left the audience spellbound with her boundless energy and free-spirited stage presence. Before Lisa’s magnetic appearance, the Cal Baptist Jazz Ensemble, under the masterful direction of Dan St. Marseille, enthralled the crowd while showcasing the exceptional talents of the Blue Jay Jazz “Future Generation” scholarship recipients.
Friday witnessed another remarkable musical journey, as attendees were treated to the sensational sounds of The Tizer Band, accompanied by the multi-Grammy-winning saxophone virtuoso Eric Marienthal and the soulful vocalist Maiya Sykes. Setting the perfect tone for the evening was a local Speakeasy Jazz band, which opened the show with style and flair, setting the stage for the mesmerizing performance by The Tizer Band featuring Eric Marienthal.
The grand finale on Saturday saw Lake Arrowhead’s very own George Whitty, an Emmy and five-time Grammy award-winning keyboard maestro, take center stage at the Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa. Joining him in this extraordinary musical soiree were jazz luminaries Andre’ Berry on bass and Rayford Griffin on drums. This magical trio was further enriched by the presence of Eric Marienthal, the talented local musician Bruce Rubio, and the gifted recipients of the Blue Jay Jazz “Future Generation” scholarships.
A brief dive into the history of the Blue Jay Jazz Festival reveals its humble origins. In 1991, the festival was initiated by the Arrowhead Arts Association. Today, the Blue Jay Jazz Foundation, an independent entity, orchestrates this magnificent event under the leadership of president Chris Levister and her board of directors.
Chris Levister, remarks, “While much has evolved since those formative years in Blue Jay, our unwavering commitment to celebrating this uniquely American art form remains steadfast.” She continues, “We are perpetually exploring avenues to spread joy and solace through the timeless gift of music.”
Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Levister acknowledges the invaluable support of the community, sponsors, donors, and ardent fans who share the organization’s belief in the profound influence of music. She aptly notes, “Although the history of music is intricate and often subject to debate, one truth remains immutable: if we cherished live events before the pandemic abruptly separated us from them, our appreciation for these moments has ignited into an impassioned blaze.”