The word RESTAURANT was borrowed from the French language, from the word restaurer, meaning to restore, according to from Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary. It doubly applies to The Villager Coffee Shop at 27195 Highway 189 in Blue Jay—and several other restaurants Martin Montion has restored. When Bill’s Villager closed in November 2022, locals were sad to lose an institution that was comfortable and familiar and served good food. Along came Martin who truly restored the restaurant and added dinner to the daily menu. The Villager Coffee Shop reopened in May after five months of remodeling and restoration. Bill himself was glad to see the Villager transition to Martin’s capable hands. “He was happy that I took over,” Martin said, and he and his wife have come in to eat a couple of times since the reopening. Recently the stretch of Highway 189 that runs through Blue Jay was even repaved, so smooth access to The Villager is available from both directions. Parking in front is limited and angled for cars approaching from the Daley Canyon side, but customers can also park in the Rite Aid parking lot behind the restaurant.
Martin Montion is a very successful and experienced local restauranteur. He opened his first restaurants in Big Bear and in Crestline in 2003. He opened Hortencias in Skyforest in 2013 and Hortencias at the Cliffhanger in 2016, after an extensive overhaul and remodel that transformed a dated, high-end dining experience to a welcoming, family-friendly dining venue with a breathtaking view. Martin and his crew also renovated the old Mc Donald’s into what is now Blue Jay Burgers, the only drive thru in the Lake Arrowhead area.
In May of 2021 Martin seized an opportunity to revamp another classic restaurant in Blue Jay: formerly known as The Borderline and then Arturos. He brought his menu of home-cooked Mexican dishes along and handed it off to his sister who now owns and operates El Pajaro Azul.
His sister now also owns and operates Tony’s, which Martin had bought in 2003. His brother bought Hortencia’s in Sky Forest from him and renamed it Rosalva’s. Born in Mexico, Martin came to the United States in 1994 and got his first job as a dishwasher in a Chinese restaurant at age 15. He has lived on the mountain since 2001. He worked in restaurants for ten years and applied what he learned to restaurant ownership. When asked if he cooks, he replied that he had received some training from the chef at Tony’s, the popular Mexican restaurant across the street from Lake Gregory now owned and operated by his sister. Martin declares that he has great managers at each location who keep things running smoothly.
Martin kept the All American menu theme of Bill’s Villager. “When The Villager was closed for remodeling, there was no place to get breakfast between Lake Arrowhead Village and Crestline,” he noted, and regulars were happy to be able to return to the familiar locale and comfort food. Mother’s Meat Loaf is a popular item on the menu and the epitome of comfort food. His two older children work at The Villager.
The prime rib dinner on Fridays and Saturdays is a very popular special menu feature. The coffee shop doesn’t take reservations, and they don’t host special events, but they are a go-to place for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and tables can be pushed together to accommodate larger groups in the back of the restaurant as needed. Booths along one side also provide comfortable seating, and the bar serves beer and wine.
The staff for the Villager is all new with the re-opening, and Martin’s instructions to them include greeting guests as soon as they enter the restaurant and thanking them when they leave. His staff is consistently friendly and attentive. “If you like what you’re doing, you’ll be happy,” Martin declares, and he says he has no trouble getting workers. “I have applicants waiting for a position to open up at the Villager so they can work here,” he asserted. He only hires people they want to keep and makes sure they are happy working there. Passersby may have noticed friendly young people outside the restaurant waving and moving animatedly about in front of The Villager, displaying signs saying “Hungry?” and suggesting those who qualify come in and enjoy a meal. Martin said they just do it when there is a slow period inside and they have fun waving to people driving by and inviting them to eat at The Villager.
The restored Villager Coffee Shop in Blue Jay, now open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, is a restaurant ready to “restore” hungry locals and tourists with delicious food. The Villager Coffee Shop opens at 7 a.m. daily.