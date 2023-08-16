The word RESTAURANT was borrowed from the French language, from the word restaurer, meaning to restore, according to from Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary. It doubly applies to The Villager Coffee Shop at 27195 Highway 189 in Blue Jay—and several other restaurants Martin Montion has restored. When Bill’s Villager closed in November 2022, locals were sad to lose an institution that was comfortable and familiar and served good food. Along came Martin who truly restored the restaurant and added dinner to the daily menu. The Villager Coffee Shop reopened in May after five months of remodeling and restoration. Bill himself was glad to see the Villager transition to Martin’s capable hands. “He was happy that I took over,” Martin said, and he and his wife have come in to eat a couple of times since the reopening. Recently the stretch of Highway 189 that runs through Blue Jay was even repaved, so smooth access to The Villager is available from both directions. Parking in front is limited and angled for cars approaching from the Daley Canyon side, but customers can also park in the Rite Aid parking lot behind the restaurant.

Martin Montion is a very successful and experienced local restauranteur. He opened his first restaurants in Big Bear and in Crestline in 2003. He opened Hortencias in Skyforest in 2013 and Hortencias at the Cliffhanger in 2016, after an extensive overhaul and remodel that transformed a dated, high-end dining experience to a welcoming, family-friendly dining venue with a breathtaking view. Martin and his crew also renovated the old Mc Donald’s into what is now Blue Jay Burgers, the only drive thru in the Lake Arrowhead area.