dawn-rowe.jpg
PHOTO COURTESY OF SBC BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Twice during the past four years, the San Bernardino County fought off efforts by the State and the courts to release sexually violent predators from other counties into San Bernardino County neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, June 11, the Board of Supervisors said “no more” and unanimously passed a resolution presented by Board Chair Dawn Rowe strongly opposing the release into San Bernardino County of any sexually violent predator with no known ties to the county.