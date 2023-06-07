The Mountain Communities Boys and Girls Club location in Crestline has resumed normal operations after a closure resulting from winter storm damage. After the building was dug out from the snow, it was found that the piping for the building had deteriorated, and the facility could not be used until repairs were made, according to Jessica Sanchez, Unit Supervisor for the Crestline clubhouse. During the closure, the staff members were employed at the Cedar Glen Thrift and Collectables Store, which raises funds to support the club. The club reopened for children on Monday, June 22, after being closed for six weeks.

Although the main building is open, the back building still needs some roof repair and wallboard work on the interior. The club would like to open that rear building as an area just for kindergarten-aged children and individual tutoring. The number of children from grades one to five is currently at 22-23, down from a normal 30-40.