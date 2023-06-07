The Mountain Communities Boys and Girls Club location in Crestline has resumed normal operations after a closure resulting from winter storm damage. After the building was dug out from the snow, it was found that the piping for the building had deteriorated, and the facility could not be used until repairs were made, according to Jessica Sanchez, Unit Supervisor for the Crestline clubhouse. During the closure, the staff members were employed at the Cedar Glen Thrift and Collectables Store, which raises funds to support the club. The club reopened for children on Monday, June 22, after being closed for six weeks.
Although the main building is open, the back building still needs some roof repair and wallboard work on the interior. The club would like to open that rear building as an area just for kindergarten-aged children and individual tutoring. The number of children from grades one to five is currently at 22-23, down from a normal 30-40.
The Boys and Girls Club offers activities that promote good character, useful life skills, and healthy habits. Jessica Sanchez says, “The children benefit from group interaction. Some haven’t had that opportunity before.” She noted that the COVID lockdown and the recent snowstorm have been stressful for mountain children. This summer’s activities will include visits on Fridays to locations such as Thousand Pines, Lake Gregory, and the bowling alley. In addition, the children may participate in the summer program at the Crestline branch of the county library, just a short walk from the club house.
With the sponsorship of Lake Drive Hardware garden center, the youngsters will be involved in a botany project, where each child will grow a plant, using materials supplied by the garden center. “They’re donating seeds, pots, plants, and soil,” according to Sanchez. Other activities will include STEM-related exercises, games, and arts and crafts.
The club is open to any child from first through fifth grade. At this writing, there is still space, but the club may soon need to use a wait list for admission. The cost of the program for a child will be decided on a sliding scale, based on several factors. According to Sanchez, “We would love to scholarship more children, if more funds were available. If community members want to make an impact, they could contact us.” Community members could also volunteer to help with the repairs on the rear building. For more information, call (909) 338-0418.
The Crestline facility is located at 607 Forest Shade Road, next to the tennis courts, in the building donated by the Iacono family in 1995. The hours currently are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jessica Sanchez has been employed by Mountain Communities Boys and Girls Club for eleven years, since she graduated from high school.