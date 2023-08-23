boys-girls-club-billy-nation.jpg

The fundraising event for the Boys & Girls Club sold 4 VIP tables ($5,000 ea.), 6 Premiere Tables ($2,000 ea.), 42 Bar Top seats ($200 each - these ended up being regular tables, where you were seated), and 25 general admission seats ($150 ea.) for a total of 155 guests; raising  over $64,000.

Since 1955, the Boys & Girls Club has provided a safe environment for children, especially those who need us to develop educational skills, form responsible habits and participate in healthy recreational activities.  