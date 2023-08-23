The fundraising event for the Boys & Girls Club sold 4 VIP tables ($5,000 ea.), 6 Premiere Tables ($2,000 ea.), 42 Bar Top seats ($200 each - these ended up being regular tables, where you were seated), and 25 general admission seats ($150 ea.) for a total of 155 guests; raising over $64,000.
Since 1955, the Boys & Girls Club has provided a safe environment for children, especially those who need us to develop educational skills, form responsible habits and participate in healthy recreational activities.
The lead sponsor was Whittier Trust. Other major sponsors included: Subaru of San Bernardino, Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Really, Blue Jay Union 76 gas station and the Mountain News sponsored the advertising.
Despite the looming threat of a hurricane, everyone seemed to have a great time. The event was moved indoors and tables had to stop being sold to make room for those already registered to attend. Raffle Items included: Two Dooney & Bourke Purses; Blue Jay Union 76 Gift Basket with $200 gift cards. Dine on the Mountain prizes were a $100 Lake Arrowhead Sports Grille and a $50 Papagayos Gift Certificates; other dining certificates included: $100 from RB’s Steakhouse. Technology prizes included: Apple iPad 9th Generation; iRobot Roomba with Wi-Fi and a 50” Vizio Quantum TV. Cash prizes included denominations of $500, $1000 and $1,500.
Gourmet food stations were positioned throughout the Lake Arrowhead Country Club dining room, including: Seafood, Taco & Pizza Stations and a Dessert Bar. The Country Club is renowned for their cuisine.
Save this Date and Join the Boys & Girls Club for the Lake Arrowhead Golf Classic, October 6, 2023. Go to www.GolfAtTheClub.com to sign up, register to play, become a sponsor or donate an auction item.