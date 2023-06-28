Prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks this Fourth of July
Sacramento – With the Fourth of July holiday around the corner, state fire officials are stressing the dangers and consequences of using illegal fireworks. This Fourth of July, remember to celebrate responsibly. Protect your community by preventing fires and injuries caused by fireworks. Before you think about buying fireworks for your celebration, make sure they are permitted where you live. Fireworks purchased out-of-state are illegal in California without a license. Why not let the experts handle the fireworks show? You can easily grab a blanket, head to local fireworks show, and find the perfect patch of lawn to kick back and enjoy.
“With fireworks causing over $25 million dollars in property loss in 2022, preventing fires and injuries caused by fireworks begins with you” said Chief Daniel Berlant, Acting California State Fire Marshal. “Don’t be the reason your Fourth of July holiday goes up in smoke”.
If Safe and Sane fireworks are legal in your area and you choose to use them, it’s important that you follow these safety tips:
• Never use illegal fireworks.
• Make sure the firework has the State Fire Marshal “Safe and Sane” seal on it.
• Make sure the “Safe and Sane” firework is purchased from a licensed fireworks booth.
• Never allow young children to use or handle fireworks.
• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
• Never hold a lit firework in your hands.
• Never light fireworks indoors.
• Only use them away from people, houses, and flammable materials.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person or animal.
• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for an extended time before discarding.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.