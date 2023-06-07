June 24th marks Rebuilding Day, and we are calling upon our mountain heroes to register as volunteers and help their neighbors in need. Registering is now easier than ever with our new website, www.rtmc.rebuild. In just a few keystrokes, you can sign up and join us in making a difference. The Rebuilding Together Board members and all your friends are eagerly looking forward to seeing you contribute once again, brightening the lives of the homeowners selected this year and providing them with peace of mind.
This year has been challenging for many of our neighbors, but we are witnessing the emergence of positive developments, including generous donations from various groups and organizations. Our national sponsor, GAF Roofing Materials, has partnered with Copp Roofing to re-roof four homes that were damaged during storms on the mountain. Such acts of generosity are a breath of fresh air during these trying times. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Copp Roofing and GAF!