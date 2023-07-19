Joyful reunions and happy memories were the order of the day for Camp Paivika’s 75th anniversary celebration on Sunday, July 16. The Kunsek Family, who have provided leadership and a family atmosphere to the camp for close to three decades, joined in the festivities. Located in Crestline with a spectacular view of the valley below, Camp Paivika is a hidden gem. Kelly Kunsek and her daughter Sydney provide leadership to the camp program. Kelly’s husband/Sydney’s father Kenny had to come out of retirement to serve as maintenance man after the loss of staff during COVID.

The camp’s amphitheater was officially dedicated on the celebration day to Lena Longo, longtime supporter of the camp, who lost her life during the COVID pandemic. Lena’s daughter Nancy recounted the family’s involvement with Camp Paivika through the story of Lena’s daughter (and Nancy’s sister) Patty. “Camp Paivika could have been the first words I ever spoke,” she declared. She recalled sitting in the backseat of their family car and crying because there was no place for her developmentally disabled sister Patty to go when others were going to camp. The family discovered Camp Paivika when Patty was seven, a place for Patty to experience camp! Nancy recalled the huge smiles on her sister’s face each year when time for camp came around. Patty’s story was representative of the many, many campers who have come to the specially designed camp over the years.