Joyful reunions and happy memories were the order of the day for Camp Paivika’s 75th anniversary celebration on Sunday, July 16. The Kunsek Family, who have provided leadership and a family atmosphere to the camp for close to three decades, joined in the festivities. Located in Crestline with a spectacular view of the valley below, Camp Paivika is a hidden gem. Kelly Kunsek and her daughter Sydney provide leadership to the camp program. Kelly’s husband/Sydney’s father Kenny had to come out of retirement to serve as maintenance man after the loss of staff during COVID.
The camp’s amphitheater was officially dedicated on the celebration day to Lena Longo, longtime supporter of the camp, who lost her life during the COVID pandemic. Lena’s daughter Nancy recounted the family’s involvement with Camp Paivika through the story of Lena’s daughter (and Nancy’s sister) Patty. “Camp Paivika could have been the first words I ever spoke,” she declared. She recalled sitting in the backseat of their family car and crying because there was no place for her developmentally disabled sister Patty to go when others were going to camp. The family discovered Camp Paivika when Patty was seven, a place for Patty to experience camp! Nancy recalled the huge smiles on her sister’s face each year when time for camp came around. Patty’s story was representative of the many, many campers who have come to the specially designed camp over the years.
While summer camp was generally thought of as a part of the life of elementary or high school students in the 1940s, people with disabilities did not have a special place to look forward to and return to for summer fun. Special education teacher Lucia Laufield’s heart ached to see a place for her students to have a camp experience. Acknowledging the need for a camp for special needs young people, Los Angeles Rotary #5 partnered with Crippled Children’s Society (now known as AbilityFirst) in 1946 and undertook to create the first camp of its kind. Lucia Laufield, Lawrence L. Frank, and Paul Dietrich found a location on a mountain ridge in the San Bernardino National Forest, negotiated a lease with the Forest Service, and made plans for the first camp specifically designed for special needs campers.
The camp’s location, tucked away at the end of a narrow road on a ridge off of Playground Drive in Crestline/Cedar Pines Park has kept it from being a destination casually noted by drivers in the area. The tents set up for the first campers in 1947 were gradually replaced by sturdy and beautiful cabins with practical amenities to accommodate disabilities. The generosity of Rotary Clubs and organizations such as the Paivika Champions, along with individual donors, have provided a beautiful swimming pool with Hoyer Lifts, upgraded cabins and dining facilities, meeting areas and scholarships for campers. A surprise check for $10,000 from the Los Angeles Rotary Club was presented to Kelly at Sunday’s festivities.
The setting is lovely. The facilities are amazing—but it is the people and the programs that make Camp Paivika what it is. The first campers named the place “Paivika,” the word for “Dawn” in the language of the Cahuilla tribe who had once lived in the area. It was indeed the dawn of a new kind of camp requiring a specially trained staff and facilities. In the words of the commemorative publication for the 75th anniversary, a Paivikan possesses “a spirit of selfless dedication, a heart that is constantly growing, perseverance, a singing voice that is almost in tune, a strong back, with just a touch of goofiness thrown in.”
Camp Director Kelly Kunsek’s path to leadership of Camp Paivika includes serving as a dishwasher, nurse’s assistant, counselor, arts and crafts leader, unit director, and camp director at Camp Joan Mier, a similar camp to Paivika that had opened in 1960 near Malibu. She then served in the Peace Corps for 2 ½ years in Paraguay, providing support for children with disabilities in a small rural town. Upon her return she received a call to serve as Camp Director at Camp Paivika for a year. Twenty-eight years later, she is still there and has had a tremendous impact on the camp and has fostered an atmosphere of friendship, love, and personal growth among campers and all who serve under her.
Kelly truly found (and founded) a home at Camp Paivika. She married a staff member, lives on the campus, and gave birth at the end of the summer camping season in 2002 to a delightful daughter who is now Unit Director Sydney Kunsek. “All the campers are like family,” Sydney declares. Kelly worked up until the very day she gave birth to Sydney—and the day after she brought her to the staff meeting and introduced her to that part of the family!
Like her mother, Sydney has served an amazing “internship” in working toward her goal of helping people with special needs. She and her mom cook for the camp. Their main clientele are the adult campers who, through no fault of their own, were late to the game in being able to have a special camp for their summer fun (and for the relief of their caregivers who quickly learn that their charges will be well cared for and will have a great time). “This is like campers’ paradise here,” Sydney declares. “Campers look forward all year to meeting up with their friends again.” The summer program consists of one “kid session,” she said. By age 25, people with special needs have aged out of day programs, and a camp for them fills a real need in the lives of those with autism, Downs syndrome, and cerebral palsy, among other disabilities. Campers have watched Sydney grow up over the years and greet her warmly when they arrive at Camp Paivika.
Sydney will be attending UC Santa Barbara in the fall, majoring in psychology. A recent experience she had was working with a “feeder” (a person who was unable to feed himself and needed to be fed by a staff member). No one could get him to eat. A counselor/feeding assistant tried. Sydney tried. He was nonverbal, so the team was challenged to figure out the solution. They did. Sydney talked to him like an adult, and he began to feed himself! She said, “You have to see the person that’s there and draw that person out.” She couldn’t find a better internship for her chosen career. She has learned to use psychology to draw a person out of his shell.
COVID closed Camp Paivika for two years. Last year they couldn’t acquire enough staff to open, so 2023 has been a year of rebuilding, along with a celebration around the theme “Celebrating Through the Decades,” complete with a time machine made by the staff. They never know what decade those who pass through it will come out in! They have international staff members from the UK, Hungary, Mexico, and Africa, in addition to Americans of various ages. Retirees or people between jobs enjoy working at the camp. All workers are given thorough training by the Camp Paivika leadership. Their usual number of campers is 60, but this year they have averaged 40. They are rebuilding their staff after three years of not having campers.
At the end of each camp week, a contingent of staff members goes from cabin to cabin at lights out and sings a farewell song to the campers: either “Leaving on a Jet Plane” or “Stand By Me.”
The Paivika camper family knows they are loved.