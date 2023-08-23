Christian Silva has spent most of his life in the kitchen; born & raised in San Diego, as a child Chef Silva donned an apron & followed in his father’s footsteps.
Christian’s culinary career has included executive level positions in French, Mediterranean, & American fine dining. Silva served as Executive Sous Chef
before quickly being promoted to Executive Chef at Seven Oaks Country Club in Bakersfield, California. His vocation involved training in several Michelin Star
Restaurants as well as being especially knowledgeable in Wine & he enjoys collaborating with Wine Makers for multi-course pairing events.
Chef Silva has spent the last few years working as a private chef, chef consultant, & opening an array of restaurants.
