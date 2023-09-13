Labor Day marked the end of Chris Barta’s 29 years of employment with Jockey International. How did all begin? His wife Sydney actually started the ball rolling by filling out an application for employment for him when his 18 years of selling boats and managing two marine stores had grown frustrating. The store had changed hands three times, and he had to re-apply for his job with each new owner. It didn’t feel like stable employment. Sydney spotted an ad for a manager at a new Jockey store that was opening in Lake Arrowhead Village and one in Barstow. He interviewed for the Lake Arrowhead job and was sure it would be given to him, but when he called to find out about it, he was told the job had been given to someone else—but Barstow was available. So he interviewed for the Barstow job at the Best Western in Barstow, not your usual recruiting scenario. At the end of the interview, he was told he had the job—and asked if he would prefer Barstow or Lake Arrowhead. “What? I thought Lake Arrowhead was given to someone else.” Yes, but the person said she couldn’t find affordable housing in Lake Arrowhead and turned it down, the interviewer explained. He chose Lake Arrowhead, received training in Gilroy, and was in charge there from opening day of the store in June 1994 until Labor Day 2023, the longest-lasting retail manager in Jockey history.
His takeaway from the boating job was how NOT to be a manager. “Dictators,” he opined, “make people dread going to work.” His pre-conditioning led to hiring numerous employees who stayed for five or six, or even 19 years in one case, although many employees also came and went in shorter timeframes. He and Sydney tried to guess how many people he had hired over his total years as a store manager. Sydney is sure it is around 200.
The Lake Arrowhead Village Jockey store has prospered under Chris’ leadership. It is one of the top 10-15 stores in the US. Even COVID was just a temporary setback. After being closed for three months, the Jockey Lake Arrowhead Outlet store skyrocketed to number one in sales in the entire country for three months when they reopened. Many people made the trip up to Lake Arrowhead when they found out that the Village had re-opened. The store has continued to be in the top 10-15 stores in the country for sales ever since. Another challenge was Snowmageddon, but after being closed for 16 days, the Jockey store was the first to re-open, and while business was slow at the start, it has recovered and the only actual damage was the Jockey sign that fell —but it has since been replaced.
Although Jockey is famous for underwear (beginning with the men’s brief they introduced in 1934), the Lake Arrowhead store sells much more clothing than undergarments. Chris speculates that it is because when people come to the mountain, they aren’t inclined to shop for basics. They are more inclined to buy the popular loungewear or perhaps a jacket if what they wore to the mountain isn’t enough to beat the chill. The store is #1 in men’s and #3 in ladies’ sleepwear in the US. In October 2022, Jockey launched the Luke Bryan Outdoors clothing line with country star Bryan, and the brand is now the number one seller in the country.
Chris never tired of being a store manager, because he was so good at it that the company sent him around the country to train other managers up and down the West Coast, in New Mexico—even Alaska, where he and his fellow trainer were given one free day to explore Anchorage. He once hoped he would be chosen to open and run a new store in Hawaii, but he didn’t get that job. The store closed after one year, however, because of the high cost of transporting goods to Hawaii and the general cost of living, so that wouldn’t have been a long-term position anyway.
As Chris reflected on his years running the Lake Arrowhead Jockey Outlet Store, one of his favorite memories was his part in a volunteer group of seven store managers called LAVMA- Lake Arrowhead Village Merchants Association. They shared marketing ideas like the swap meet concept of displaying racks of clothes outside the stores (an idea promoted by Chris). They conceived the idea of a concert series with local singers and bands. Throughout the performances an announcer would take the microphone and promote sales items at the various stores nearby. This morphed into the summer concert series which will now be moved to the far end of the land at the lake’s edge. What began as a community event to benefit stores in the Village has now become a business.
Chris and Sydney Barta were high school sweethearts at San Bernardino High. They moved to the mountain for a better environment in which to raise their daughters Kimberley and Kelli, both Rim High graduates. The Bartas have been good neighbors. Living as they do with mostly part-timers for neighbors, they went shopping for local neighbors who couldn’t get out of their houses during Snowmageddon, who then came with sleds to transport their groceries home. They checked their own gas meter when the alert was sounded about them and contacted other neighbors about the location of theirs. One neighbor told Chris where their gas meter was located, and when he went to check on it, he smelled gas from some distance away. Using a plastic shovel as advised, then his bare hands as the gas smell grew frighteningly strong, Chris was able to clear space around the meter—and the smell dissipated almost immediately, preventing a potential disaster.
What does Chris and Sydney’s future hold? Sydney retired from banking four years ago, having worked for Vineyard, Wachovia, and California Bank and Trust. The couple are moving toward purchasing a travel trailer and visiting baseball parks, the Buffalo Bills’ Highmark Stadium (they are big Bills fans and Angels baseball fans), as well as family in North Carolina, Tennessee, and other places in the United States. The Jockey store has been left in capable hands and they can relax and enjoy the journey.