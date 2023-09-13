Labor Day marked the end of Chris Barta’s 29 years of employment with Jockey International. How did all begin? His wife Sydney actually started the ball rolling by filling out an application for employment for him when his 18 years of selling boats and managing two marine stores had grown frustrating. The store had changed hands three times, and he had to re-apply for his job with each new owner. It didn’t feel like stable employment. Sydney spotted an ad for a manager at a new Jockey store that was opening in Lake Arrowhead Village and one in Barstow. He interviewed for the Lake Arrowhead job and was sure it would be given to him, but when he called to find out about it, he was told the job had been given to someone else—but Barstow was available. So he interviewed for the Barstow job at the Best Western in Barstow, not your usual recruiting scenario. At the end of the interview, he was told he had the job—and asked if he would prefer Barstow or Lake Arrowhead. “What? I thought Lake Arrowhead was given to someone else.” Yes, but the person said she couldn’t find affordable housing in Lake Arrowhead and turned it down, the interviewer explained. He chose Lake Arrowhead, received training in Gilroy, and was in charge there from opening day of the store in June 1994 until Labor Day 2023, the longest-lasting retail manager in Jockey history.

His takeaway from the boating job was how NOT to be a manager. “Dictators,” he opined, “make people dread going to work.” His pre-conditioning led to hiring numerous employees who stayed for five or six, or even 19 years in one case, although many employees also came and went in shorter timeframes. He and Sydney tried to guess how many people he had hired over his total years as a store manager. Sydney is sure it is around 200.