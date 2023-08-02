As you travel around our mountain communities, you may notice some sheriff’s department vehicles, occupied by individuals with white shirts, instead of the usual tan deputy shirts. They might be driving a Ford Escape, much smaller than the usual San Bernardino County Sheriff Vehicle. What you’re seeing is probably Citizens on Patrol (COP), a volunteer program of the County of San Bernardino.
I recently participated in a “ride-along” to let Mountain News readers know what the COP is all about. I met my two hosts, Dion Smith and Gary Brooks at the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station, as they prepared for their patrol. Brooks explained how the patrol starts. “We call in to Dispatch, and tell them which vehicle we are taking. We carry portable radios, the same ones the deputies carry. When we leave the vehicle, we carry a ‘walkie’ so we can communicate with each other. We call Dispatch and let them know who will be the driver, and who will be the observer. We let them know we’re leaving on patrol.” COP is one type of Citizen Volunteer Unit. Other units in the county are Search and Rescue, the Explorer program, and the Reserve Deputy program. These units are employed all over our enormous county to help the sheriff’s department in meeting law enforcement objectives during the usual daily operations, as well as in times of disasters and emergencies. The programs encourage community involvement and understanding of law enforcement. Not all COP volunteers go out on patrol. Others assist in the ordinary office operations in the department.
As we walk to our vehicle, Smith notes that “People come up the hill to get away from all the bad stuff. But sometimes they bring the bad stuff with them.” Many COP volunteers are retired, but Smith is an exception. A resident of Rim Forest, he is fully employed as a service technician for medical imaging units. Smith relaxes by flying drones from his property. He does his volunteer duties on evenings and weekends. COP members must commit to a minimum of eight hours per month, averaged quarterly. They can choose the hours they work. “We’re just volunteers, so we make our own hours; we’re not forced to do this. We choose how we do our eight hours, says Smith. “I like helping out the community, and the sheriff’s department.” Besides the time commitment, volunteers are required to attend a monthly business meeting, attend a monthly training session, and maintain their First Aid and CPR certification.
As we leave the sheriff’s station, Brooks calls Dispatch to let them know we are leaving, “10-8” (in service), and the specific vehicle we are taking. Today it’s a Ford Escape, but Smith says he likes to drive the Ford F-350, because it’s roomy, and he’s a tall guy. His duty on the team today will be to drive, and Brooks will be the observer. He also assists Smith by noting the traffic conditions from the passenger side of the vehicle.
The unit radio broadcasts calls from different dispatchers, as we head out North Road toward Crestline. The radio calls can come from San Bernardino to Twenty Nine Palms. “The dispatcher knows there is a COP unit on patrol,” says Smith. “So if they need us for assistance, they can call on us.” Brooks explains that a deputy can ask another deputy to switch radio channels for a conversation, in order to free up space on the main channel. A good-sized mule deer exits the road to our right, just before Lake Gregory comes into view.
Our radio call sign is Five Victor Four. Brooks clarifies the designation. ”Five is indicative of the sheriff’s station in Twin Peaks. Victor is indicative of a COP type entity, and Four is the designation for the vehicle.”
“Our main focus is to just to patrol,” says Smith. “Any issues we come upon, we report. The only actions we are authorized to do is give parking tickets.” Candidates for Citizens on Patrol must attend a Citizen Volunteer Academy training course, must be at least 18, a legal U.S. resident, a holder of a G.E.D. certificate or high school diploma, and must pass an oral interview and a background investigation. “You pretty much have to have a clean background check,” says Brooks. Brooks’ background is diverse. Although he is retired to Jobs Peak, he has been a therapist, a medical administrator, and a general contractor. For fun, Brooks has a small farm, growing a number of food crops on his property. He acts as head of security for his church. As we pass some of the “C” streets in Crestline, there is very little activity on this Sunday morning.
We continue through some back streets down toward Lake Gregory, making easy conversation. COP teams can choose the areas where they patrol. Taking a short cut that was new to me, Smith remarks that it’s a good way to learn your way around the mountain. As we arrive at Lake Gregory, we enter the parking lot. Many people glance or wave as we drive by. “COP helps the department by showing a presence in the community,” remarks Brooks. The lake has numerous visitors today. As we drive up Lake Drive, Smith points out potential areas for suspicious activity, like convenience stores and liquor stores, but so far, things are pretty calm.
The team estimates the current COP contingent at Twin Peaks to be between 12 and 16 members. “We need to attract some younger people,” says Smith. “We really could have helped more seniors during the big snow.” Our tour takes us to the end of Zurich, back down through town, and up to Valley View Park. The view of the valley is pristine today.
Eventually, we return to the station, and Brooks calls in a “10-7” to let the dispatcher know we’re back. It’s been a peaceful day, with nothing to report to deputies. Smith points out the COP members can also ride along on regular sheriff’s patrols, and get to know the deputies.
The concept of citizens’ patrol is not original, with some forms of patrol going back to the English Middle Ages. In colonial America, there were night watch groups that evolved into police forces. The forming of the Texas Rangers in 1823 was a result of a demand for a citizens’ patrol. Today there are more than 800 citizen patrol groups in the U.S. alone, augmenting local police forces nationwide.
Citizens interested in joining Citizens on Patrol should contact the Twin Peaks Sheriff Station, at (909) 336-0600, or choose “volunteer” on the website of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.