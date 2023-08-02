As you travel around our mountain communities, you may notice some sheriff’s department vehicles, occupied by individuals with white shirts, instead of the usual tan deputy shirts. They might be driving a Ford Escape, much smaller than the usual San Bernardino County Sheriff Vehicle. What you’re seeing is probably Citizens on Patrol (COP), a volunteer program of the County of San Bernardino.

I recently participated in a “ride-along” to let Mountain News readers know what the COP is all about. I met my two hosts, Dion Smith and Gary Brooks at the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station, as they prepared for their patrol. Brooks explained how the patrol starts. “We call in to Dispatch, and tell them which vehicle we are taking. We carry portable radios, the same ones the deputies carry. When we leave the vehicle, we carry a ‘walkie’ so we can communicate with each other. We call Dispatch and let them know who will be the driver, and who will be the observer. We let them know we’re leaving on patrol.” COP is one type of Citizen Volunteer Unit. Other units in the county are Search and Rescue, the Explorer program, and the Reserve Deputy program. These units are employed all over our enormous county to help the sheriff’s department in meeting law enforcement objectives during the usual daily operations, as well as in times of disasters and emergencies. The programs encourage community involvement and understanding of law enforcement. Not all COP volunteers go out on patrol. Others assist in the ordinary office operations in the department.