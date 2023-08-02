brian-cohen.jpg

LAKE ARROWHEAD - In a recent development for the local real estate industry, local businessman and real estate agent, Brian L. Cohen has expanded his footprint in the property management sector.

Arrowhead Property Rental, acquired by Cohen last year from Rolf Garthoffner, recently expanded the company’s 44 year reign as the mountain’s largest full-service property management company, with the acquisition of High Country Property Management, from Bud McGarg. The strategic acquisition, finalized earlier this month, signals Cohen’s intent to expand his foothold in the area’s property management business.