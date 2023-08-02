LAKE ARROWHEAD - In a recent development for the local real estate industry, local businessman and real estate agent, Brian L. Cohen has expanded his footprint in the property management sector.
Arrowhead Property Rental, acquired by Cohen last year from Rolf Garthoffner, recently expanded the company’s 44 year reign as the mountain’s largest full-service property management company, with the acquisition of High Country Property Management, from Bud McGarg. The strategic acquisition, finalized earlier this month, signals Cohen’s intent to expand his foothold in the area’s property management business.
High Country Property Management, a well-established and respected company, has long been a prominent player in the local market providing both full-time and vacation rental services. The acquisition by Cohen signifies a new era as they join forces to provide an enhanced and diverse range of services to property owners and tenants in the Rim communities.
Spending time in the San Bernardino mountains in his early years, Cohen fell in love with the mountains and in the late 1990’s Brian Cohen and his wife Liza purchased a weekend home in the Palisades area and shortly after became full-time residents. Liza was a substitute school teacher for Rim of the World Unified School District for a number of years, with many assignments. She recalls enjoying the opportunity to be on the same schedule as their children and spending the Summers on the lake.
Arrowhead Property Rental has thrived for 44 years and is recognized as the mountain area’s largest property management company. Property Manager, Jennifer Aguirre, has been a vital part of Arrowhead Property Rental for the past 33 years, offering top-tier property management solutions for full-time residential and vacation rental properties alike. The acquisition of High Country Property Management aligns perfectly with Cohen’s vision of growth and expansion.
Jennifer Aguirre expressed her enthusiasm for the merger, stating, “High Country Property Management has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, and I am delighted to include them in the Arrowhead Property Rental family. This acquisition allows us to combine our expertise, resources, and networks to deliver unparalleled services to property owners and tenants in our community.”
The integration of High Country Property Management into Arrowhead Property Rental brings together two seasoned companies with a rich history in the local real estate market. “I am pleased with the seamless transition”, Cohen said, “ensuring uninterrupted services for existing clients while presenting an opportunity for further growth”.
As a result of this acquisition, property owners can look forward to an expanded range of services and a broader portfolio of properties managed. Tenants, too, stand to benefit from the merger, as the enhanced resources and expertise will facilitate improved customer service and an increased selection of rental options to choose from.
Cohen plans to leverage technology to streamline processes and enhance efficiency. By incorporating newly updated, modern property management software and implementing innovative solutions. “The merged entity aims to set new industry standards and redefine the local property management landscape,” Cohen added.