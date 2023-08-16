Every Saturday and Sunday during the summer season is race day for the members of the Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club. Whenever the wind allows, members of the club will take their sailboats and race around the lake with nothing but the wind to propel them. One noteworthy member in these races is the Yacht Club’s commodore, Gary Martell.
Gary is a longtime mountain resident. He and his wife first moved to Lake Arrowhead in 1986, though it had previously been the site of their marriage. Gary was from Northern Michigan and his wife from upstate New York. Having both hailed from more forested areas of the country, Lake Arrowhead felt more like a home to them than other parts of San Bernardino.
While living in the mountain, Gary started his own mortgage business, Mountain West Financial in 1990. His small business has now grown to operate in 13 states.
“I am blessed to work, live, and have kids go through the school system here,” Gary remarked about Lake Arrowhead.
About 15 years ago, Gary was talked into trying out sailing. He found that he loved it. He bought his own boat, a Hobie Cat, and has been sailing ever since.
Like any organization, a yacht club has its positions of leadership. But for a yacht club, the tradition is to name the positions after nautical ranks. While in the naval world a commodore is a rank between captain and admiral, for a Yacht Club it’s a president-like position. According to Gary, a commodore should, in theory, be able to mostly sit back and watch the operations of the club, but that’s not the reality. He’s involved with most aspects of the day-to-day operation. As he summarizes it, he’s “required to be highly visible.”
For Gary the move into the position, “just kind of happened.” Without actively trying, he found himself moving up the ladder of responsibilities at the Yacht Club until he found himself as commodore. While the title came with more work than he was expecting, he truly enjoys being to witness the members enjoy the club weekend after weekend from his position.
Even with his responsibilities, Gary still sails. He’ll be out every weekend in his Hobie Cat. But the Yacht Club is about a lot more than just sailing to Gary. “It’s a family thing,” he said. Both of his daughters are also sailing members of the club. One of his daughters even met her husband at the Yacht Club.
Sailing means a lot to Gary. “Sailing is a lost art. People want either a phone in their hands or a machine to drive them. They want an engine. This is an ancient art. To have a sail and to go from one part of the lake to another is a really neat thing.” Gary believes that sailing has helped him stay close to his kids. It’s a family-friendly sport and it’s good exercise.
“One of the neat things we do is promote the art of sailing.” To help spread the love of sailing, Gary is a part of a group that adult members how to sail. While Gary didn’t start sailing until his fifties, many members of the club started as kids.
“There’s a lot of camaraderie among the sailors on the beach before the race, but we’re extremely competitive on the water,” Gary said to summarize his relationship with the other sailors.
“I’m very thankful I was introduced to the Yacht Club when I was and that I had the opportunity to sail with friends and family every weekend.”