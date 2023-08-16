Every Saturday and Sunday during the summer season is race day for the members of the Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club. Whenever the wind allows, members of the club will take their sailboats and race around the lake with nothing but the wind to propel them. One noteworthy member in these races is the Yacht Club’s commodore, Gary Martell.

Gary is a longtime mountain resident. He and his wife first moved to Lake Arrowhead in 1986, though it had previously been the site of their marriage. Gary was from Northern Michigan and his wife from upstate New York. Having both hailed from more forested areas of the country, Lake Arrowhead felt more like a home to them than other parts of San Bernardino.