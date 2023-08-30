A three-year journey of renewal and celebration in grand opening

Three years ago, during a visit to Grass Valley Park, Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA) director Eran Heissler was struck by the park’s deteriorating condition. As the ALA Grass Valley district representative, he decided it was time for a change. With the approval of the ALA, Eran Heissler formed and chaired an ad hoc committee to transform the park.