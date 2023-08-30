A three-year journey of renewal and celebration in grand opening
Three years ago, during a visit to Grass Valley Park, Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA) director Eran Heissler was struck by the park’s deteriorating condition. As the ALA Grass Valley district representative, he decided it was time for a change. With the approval of the ALA, Eran Heissler formed and chaired an ad hoc committee to transform the park.
The call for volunteers received an overwhelming response, with 50 members expressing their interest. Eran Heissler carefully selected a team of 13 individuals to collaborate with him, and within a few months, they unveiled their revitalization plan. The project was named “Re-imagine the Park,” a name chosen in conjunction with a video presentation directed by Meghan Hardin-Griffiths and the late Ginnie Kiely.
One of the first improvements was the stocking of the lake with fish, along with the approval of a fishing deck by the ALA, funded with a $40,000 budget. However, the committee decided to shift priorities and focus on building a playground for the first phase. However, the majority of the ALA board of directors was hesitant to allocate more funds, even though the project required $120,000.
Through community outreach efforts, they successfully raised the necessary funds. One of the significant contributors to this project is The Croel Foundation, which generously donated a $65,000 zipline to enhance the ALA’s Grass Valley Park. The remaining funds were collected through member donations ranging from $5 to $5,000.
Fast forward three years to August 19th, 2023, when Eran Heissler, joined by Meghan Hardin Griffiths and the children of the late Ginnie Kiely, cut the red ribbon to officially open the newly re-imagined park. Meghan Hardin Griffiths, a dedicated ALA member who played a crucial role in bringing the park to life, stood alongside her family during the ceremony.
“I’ve been connected to Grass Valley Park since my childhood,” said Meghan Hardin Griffiths. “The playground that existed from my youth remained unchanged for years. Although I’ve lived in the mountains since kindergarten and visited the park frequently with my family, I was disheartened to see its decline when I started bringing my own two children. As a realtor with Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty and a resident, the deteriorating condition, including graffiti on the slide and other safety concerns, was unacceptable. Seeing no major improvements over the years, I decided to take action. I voiced my concerns at ALA committee meetings and was soon invited to join the Grass Valley Park committee. While there was initial approval for funds for a fishing dock, I believed a new playground was more urgent. With the combined efforts of our team, we persuaded the board to prioritize the playground.”
“However, funding was an issue,” Hardin added. “We managed to raise over $50,000 and secured Altmeyer Construction’s services for groundwork at no cost. I also approached a generous lakefront client of mine who donated the entire $65,000 required for a zip line, covering all associated costs. Even after raising the necessary funds, the project had to clear various committee and board hurdles. Despite challenges, both the committees and board of directors eventually approved all facets of the new playground.”
“To the ALA Board, I urge you to stay true to our mission statement and consistently enhance the assets under ALA’s stewardship. Grass Valley Park stands as a prime example – a valuable asset that offers an alternative for families who may find lake boating costly,” said Hardin. “It holds potential as a venue for more social events, much like Tavern Bay. I believe, with collective effort, we can transform Grass Valley Park into a year-round family destination.”
Another ALA member, Scott Rundle, volunteered and prepared hot dogs and served beverages to the kids and parents who attended the event. An anonymous member even contributed ice cream for the children’s enjoyment.
Eran Heissler shared that park benches, donated by generous individuals, would be installed later this month, further enhancing the park’s amenities.
“The park opening ceremony, attended by a large number of kids and parents, underscored the community’s need for such a destination for our children,” Heissler noted. “The smiles on the kids’ faces proved that when our community comes together, positive change is possible.”
Looking ahead, Heissler revealed that the ALA fish committee would launch fish education programs at Grass Valley Lake, focusing on proper fishing techniques and fish conservation.
Heissler concluded his remarks with gratitude: “I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who worked tirelessly to turn this vision into reality, with special recognition for Meghan Hardin Griffiths, Bob Mattison, Tony O’keefe, Kathi Rothner, Jeff Altmayer, Scott Rundle, and Ginnie Kiely, who watched over us from above.”
“Donna and I are proud to support the new playground at Grass Valley Park as part of their efforts to revamp the playground and welcome children into a vibrant and safe play experience,” said Jon Croel. “The Croel Family Foundation funded the zip line which we anticipate will be an exciting aspect for the children, and the community.”
Bob Mattison, the general manager of ALA, echoed these sentiments, saying, “The grand opening of the new Grass Valley Park Playground was a resounding success. Over 100 people attended, witnessing a tree planting by children and the ribbon cutting ceremony that officially unveiled the new playground.”
He added that children thoroughly enjoyed the playground’s new features, including a climbing structure, slides, swings, monkey bars, and the zipline. “The new playground exemplifies what can be achieved when ALA and the community collaborate,” Mattison concluded.