CRESTLINE - Great news for all the eagerly waiting patrons and visitors of Goodwin & Sons Market. According to Mike Johnstone, Phase I of the long-awaited renovation project for the lake’s beloved establishment has received the green light with the approval of the roof and front facade permit. The entire community is buzzing with excitement as this marks a significant step towards the realization of the project.
In a recent kick-off meeting with the construction team, including the contractor and subcontractors, plans were set in motion for the next phase of the project. Johnstone said to expect to see a flurry of activity soon, as equipment starts arriving and construction begins on the inside and front of the store. The construction team is determined to bring the new and improved establishment to life.
One of the exciting highlights of the approved plan is the expansion of the front of the building between the entrances. This expansion will accommodate a raised seating area, offering visitors an incredible view of the picturesque lake while they savor their meals or enjoy a relaxing cup of coffee. Renderings of the store’s new look will be revealed later this week, giving the community a glimpse of what’s in store.
Additionally, the team is actively collaborating with architects to finalize the interior design and equipment specifications. This progress will pave the way for the submission of Phase II to the county for permits. While it’s an involved process, the passion and dedication of all involved parties are fueling the project’s momentum.
The rebuilding process has been an inspiring journey, with the community showing unwavering love and support throughout. The team behind the renovation expresses heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their continued encouragement and enthusiasm.
While construction is underway, the establishment remains actively engaged with the community. You can find them at various events this week, including Movie Night at The Meadow at Lake Gregory on Thursday, Friday Night Market at Lake Gregory on Friday, Corks-N-Hops on Saturday, and Booth set up outside the Crestline Post Office on Monday and Tuesday.