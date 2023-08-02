CRESTLINE - Great news for all the eagerly waiting patrons and visitors of Goodwin & Sons Market. According to Mike Johnstone, Phase I of the long-awaited renovation project for the lake’s beloved establishment has received the green light with the approval of the roof and front facade permit. The entire community is buzzing with excitement as this marks a significant step towards the realization of the project.

In a recent kick-off meeting with the construction team, including the contractor and subcontractors, plans were set in motion for the next phase of the project. Johnstone said to expect to see a flurry of activity soon, as equipment starts arriving and construction begins on the inside and front of the store. The construction team is determined to bring the new and improved establishment to life.