According to Ignacio Nunez, San Bernardino County Code Enforcement Chief of the Land Use Services Department, as of July 3, 2023, the total number of short-term rental (STR) permits in the Rim of the World Communities stands at 1,898.

The Rim communities include Crestline, Cedar Pines Park, Valley of Enchantment, Twin Peaks, Rimforest, Skyforest, Blue Jay, Lake Arrowhead, Cedar Glen, Crest Park, Running Springs, Fredalba, Green Valley Lake, and Arrowbear.