According to Ignacio Nunez, San Bernardino County Code Enforcement Chief of the Land Use Services Department, as of July 3, 2023, the total number of short-term rental (STR) permits in the Rim of the World Communities stands at 1,898.
The Rim communities include Crestline, Cedar Pines Park, Valley of Enchantment, Twin Peaks, Rimforest, Skyforest, Blue Jay, Lake Arrowhead, Cedar Glen, Crest Park, Running Springs, Fredalba, Green Valley Lake, and Arrowbear.
These STR permits within the unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County amount to 6,339, with the Rim communities accounting for almost 30% of all STRs in the county.
In June 2022, San Bernardino County implemented a 45-day pause on issuing new short-term vacation rental permits in county-controlled communities, including the Rim communities. During this period, the county made several changes, such as limiting the number of STRs to one on parcels under 2 acres and two on parcels over 2 acres in the mountain communities. Occupancy limits were also established, with a maximum of four people allowed in a one-bedroom or studio unit, and two additional guests permitted for each additional bedroom, up to a maximum of 12 guests.
Additionally, the supervisors placed a cap of two STR permits for individuals, corporations, personal or family trusts, LLCs, or LLPs. Those with more than two STRs were grandfathered in and allowed to keep their existing rentals. These changes to STR regulations took effect on July 28, 2022.
The top three challenges posed by STRs in neighborhoods are parking, noise, and trash. To address these issues, the county introduced higher fines last year for property owners whose STR guests violated regulations.
For instance, a $1,000 fine is imposed for the first violation if an STR guest parks on the street instead of within the property boundaries.
A Lake Arrowhead property owner, identified as Mrs. W. Shore, shared her experience with the Mountain News, stating that she was fined $1,000 over the Fourth of July weekend due to violations committed by her STR guests. She received four violations and fines this year alone, including minor infractions such as not fully closing her trash lid. Mrs. W. Shore explained that even though the car parked on the road belonged to her STR guest, she was fined despite the immediate removal of the vehicle. She expressed concern that repeated fines could result in a $2,500 penalty and the loss of her permit. Mrs. W. Shore believes that STRs are closely monitored, with authorities actively seeking out minor violations to revoke permits.
When asked about her STR bookings this year, Mrs. W. Shore lamented that they were the lowest they had been in 11 years, possibly due to STR guests being unable to access the lake.
Conversely, another STR property owner, identified as Mr. Marina, shared a different experience, stating that his STR business was thriving, with an occupancy rate of nearly 90% in July. Mr. Marina’s property, which underwent extensive remodeling and upgrades before becoming an STR, features three bedrooms with two baths. He commended his STR guests for being respectful of guidelines and considerate towards neighbors.
However, full-time residents surrounded by multiple STRs have expressed contrasting views. Mrs. Grant recalled an incident where STR guests parked their cars in her driveway, blocking her from going to work the next morning, which she deemed unacceptable. Some STR guests have also left excessive perishable trash that scattered throughout the neighborhood before collection day.
To address such concerns, the County has established a hotline for residents to file complaints regarding STRs by calling 800-205-9417.
According to local business owners, STR guests often frequent their establishments, contributing to the local economy in addition to generating rental revenue for property owners and the County. However, some dissenting opinions argue that STR guests have kitchen facilities and thus eat out less.
Amid the ongoing housing crisis, the State of California has urged all levels of government, including the county, to assess the impact of an excessive number of STRs on the availability of long-term housing for the workforce.
A local restaurant owner in Lake Arrowhead Village revealed, ‘I lost several employees because their landlords decided to sell or convert to STRs instead of long-term rentals.’
Residents affected by fluctuating groups of STR guests each week have raised concerns about their sense of community and stability.
To address these issues and consider the social and economic well-being of communities, plus the revenue generated by STR businesses for the county, San Bernardino County is currently conducting a density study to determine if a cap on STRs should be implemented.
The Mountain News reached out to the County for an update. Here are the questions and answers provided by David Wert, Public Information Officer for San Bernardino County:
Question: Is the STR density study currently underway in the Rim mountain communities?
Answer: Yes. The Board of Supervisors adopted the Housing Element in September 2022. Program 4 of the Housing Element included the preparation of a study to assess the effect Short Term Rentals (STRs) may have on long-term housing. San Bernardino County selected Granicus to prepare the study which applies to both “Mountain” and “Desert” communities within the unincorporated area.
Question: When is the study expected to be completed and presented to the Board of Supervisors?
Answer: The study began in January 2023 and is on schedule to be presented to the Board of Supervisors by the end of 2023. The draft study will be available in late Summer/early-Fall. Land Use Services will also be holding public engagement meetings in both the Mountain and Desert communities in late Summer/early-Fall to gain local knowledge and input about the effects of short-term rentals on the housing stock.
Question: Do you anticipate the implementation of an STR cap in 2023?
Answer: No. The Board of Supervisors will be asked to consider the study, its findings and recommendations and provide direction to staff on how to proceed by the end of 2023. Implementation of the Board of Supervisors direction would follow.
Question: What factors led to the decision to consider implementing a cap on STRs?
Answer: The Board of Supervisors included this study as an action item of the Housing Element to address concerns raised by the public about the potential effects STRs may have in reducing the housing supply available for longer-term occupancy. The Board of Supervisors has not yet decided on this matter, there are no caps on STR’s currently.
Question: How many STRs are currently present in the Rim communities, from Crestline to Running Springs?
Answer: The total number of STR permits for the Rim of the World Communities is 1,898.
For more information, please contact the County or email editor@Mountain-News.com.