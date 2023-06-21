Court confirms the constitutionality of the one-term limit
The 4th District Court of Appeal ruled in favor of a voter-backed measure that limits San Bernardino County supervisors to a single four-year term. The measure, known as Measure K, was approved by a 2-1 majority of voters in 2020. Although Measure K is currently moot due to the passage of Measure D in 2022, which established a limit of three four-year terms for supervisors, the court’s decision confirms the constitutionality of the one-term limit.
According to David Wert, San Bernardino County Public Information Officer, the Board of Supervisors has not yet decided whether it will seek further review of the court of appeal’s decision on Measure K. The court of appeal recognized, however, that “Measure D was enacted in 2022, while this appeal was pending. It would supersede Measure K - if Measure D is valid. A trial court upheld Measure D. Since Measure D was passed by the voters in 2022, supersedes Measure K, and has been upheld by the trial court, the County will enforce Measure D and not Measure K at this time.”
In a statement released by the Red Brennan Group, stated, “It has been our privilege to support Measure K’s sponsor Nadia Renner. While this ruling solidifies San Bernardino County voters’ right to initiative, the status of real political reform in the county remains clouded because of Measure D. This measure was placed on the 2022 ballot by the five sitting supervisors and was specifically designed to target Measure K. Every aspect of the county supervisors’ initiative was designed to trick county voters. Presented to voters as tax reform, Measure D instead guaranteed continually increasing compensation for county supervisors, reset the baseline for the current supervisors allowing them to serve an additional 12 years if reelected, and overturned the voter-approved Measure K. The supervisors partnered with local developers, public unions, and a variety of other special interest groups to spend over $1.2 million to pass Measure D. Despite being labeled as “The most despicable, deceptive campaign we’ve seen in a long time,” by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, the immense amount of money invested by the county political elite successfully carried the deception and Measure D was approved by the voters.”
The Red Brennan Group spokesmen went on to say, “Our organization has challenged Measure D on the basis that it was intended to mislead county voters. While the trial court ruled against us, we trust the Appeal Court will be as equally clear-eyed when considering Measure D as they were with Measure K.”
The legal dispute over term limits commenced when the Board of Supervisors filed a lawsuit to prevent Measure K from taking effect after the 2020 election. The court ruled against the county and supervisors, upholding the $60,000 cap on supervisor compensation. In response, the supervisors introduced Measure D, which nullified Measure K, reset term limits, and increased supervisor compensation. Measure D received approval from 58% of voters in November 2022.
Measure D not only reset term limits but also raised supervisors’ compensation to 80% of the annual $225,074 base compensation. However, this amount is still less than the $250,106 in salary and benefits supervisors received in 2021. Measure D also included provisions that made it slightly more challenging for supervisors to propose new taxes, requiring approval from four-fifths of supervisors.
The Red Brennan Group that supported Measure K, criticized the decision to pass Measure D. They accused the Board of Supervisors and the county ruling elite of using taxpayers’ money to obstruct reform through the legal system. The group pledged to thoroughly analyze the court’s decision and explore further opportunities to advocate for reform in county government.
The debate over term limits continues as the Red Brennan Group has filed a lawsuit to overturn Measure D. Although a trial court upheld the measure, the case is currently pending before the 4th District Court of Appeals. A ruling in that case is expected to be delivered in approximately a year’s time.