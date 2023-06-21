Court confirms the constitutionality of the one-term limit

The 4th District Court of Appeal ruled in favor of a voter-backed measure that limits San Bernardino County supervisors to a single four-year term. The measure, known as Measure K, was approved by a 2-1 majority of voters in 2020. Although Measure K is currently moot due to the passage of Measure D in 2022, which established a limit of three four-year terms for supervisors, the court’s decision confirms the constitutionality of the one-term limit.