Construction work or crafting jewelry? Craig Aaron wavered between the two choices as a young man. His father was in the construction business, but Craig loved art and was intrigued by the introduction to jewelry design he had received in a class he took in high school. A jeweler lived down the street from Craig’s family. Craig offered himself as an apprentice to the neighbor, a good place to start for an aspiring jewelry designer. Craig knew that construction paid well. For ten years he did construction on the weekdays and jewelry on the weekends to supplement his income. Eventually he felt drawn to connecting with people and designing jewelry for them more than working in the construction industry. His father was supportive of whatever he chose and offered to pay for him to attend the internationally renowned Gemological Institute of America, founded in 1931, which was then located in Santa Monica and is now in Carlsbad with additional international campuses.
Step by step Craig added the artistry of crafting to the education about gems and jewelry he obtained at the Gemological Institute. He apprenticed for a wholesale jeweler who serviced five or six stores in the desert. Craig buys cut diamonds from San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, and Dallas. One of the latest trends is lab-grown diamonds. They have become a competitor to natural mined diamonds because they are 50-60% more affordable.
Craig developed his skill working in six different jewelry stores. He did sizing and repairs and gradually enhanced his skills in design and crafting of custom jewelry. He moved up to Lake Arrowhead in 1989, seeking a more tourist-oriented locale with a clientele that would value custom jewelry. He connected with an established jeweler, Lewis Murray, at the Village Jeweler. It worked out so well that they worked together for 15 years. Lewis treated Craig well, but he closed his store in September 2001 and went into another line of work. After Lewis closed the Village Jeweler, Craig opened his own small jewelry studio.
Craig operated his business from several locations before settling on the current studio located upstairs in the lower Lake Arrowhead Village building near McDonald’s (and above the model train display). Craig and his father applied their drywall construction skills to create the studio Craig envisioned for the new location. He set up shop there in 2008. Jerry Newton, a skilled painter, crafted a stained plaster appearance on the walls.
An added bonus of moving to Lake Arrowhead is that Craig met his wife Michelle here. She has become a valuable asset to the business as well, handling correspondence, banking, taxes, and other bookkeeping tasks.
Customers to Craig Aaron Designs push a button at the door of his shop and he speaks through the intercom, inviting them to come in. The establishment is small, and Craig likes to devote his attention to each customer in turn. “When COVID hit,” he added, “that worked really well. I just let one person in, then I cleaned up before the next person came in.”
He is not just selling jewelry, although he has some pieces on display with price tags. He designs pieces as requested by customers. He has a clientele base, and they refer others to him. He redesigns family jewelry brought to him for reworking. For custom designs requested by clients, he creates wax prototypes for their consideration and alters them according to their vision. He does his own casting except for platinum, which requires a very high temperature. His clientele is mostly “people who want something out of the ordinary,” he explains, whether entirely handmade or a restored family heirloom. “Everybody has a story related to family jewelry,” he noted with a smile. He often uses customers’ reclaimed gold items. He now has clients from all over the world who have purchased something from him while on vacation in Lake Arrowhead and then continued to reach out to him after returning to their homeland. He maintains a Constant Contact email communication to which people request to be added to keep in touch through email.
For the Mountains Community Hospital Le Grand Picnic event coming up on July 23, he is donating a very popular ring he designed, an Arrowhead Ring in white or yellow gold.
After 44 years, relationships and friendships are what are Craig values most. “Working with people is what is most important,” he declared. People who want something out of the ordinary—handmade or hand restored—are his clients, and they keep coming back.