Construction work or crafting jewelry? Craig Aaron wavered between the two choices as a young man. His father was in the construction business, but Craig loved art and was intrigued by the introduction to jewelry design he had received in a class he took in high school. A jeweler lived down the street from Craig’s family. Craig offered himself as an apprentice to the neighbor, a good place to start for an aspiring jewelry designer. Craig knew that construction paid well. For ten years he did construction on the weekdays and jewelry on the weekends to supplement his income. Eventually he felt drawn to connecting with people and designing jewelry for them more than working in the construction industry. His father was supportive of whatever he chose and offered to pay for him to attend the internationally renowned Gemological Institute of America, founded in 1931, which was then located in Santa Monica and is now in Carlsbad with additional international campuses.

Step by step Craig added the artistry of crafting to the education about gems and jewelry he obtained at the Gemological Institute. He apprenticed for a wholesale jeweler who serviced five or six stores in the desert. Craig buys cut diamonds from San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, and Dallas. One of the latest trends is lab-grown diamonds. They have become a competitor to natural mined diamonds because they are 50-60% more affordable.