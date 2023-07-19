Celebrating the success of Jamboree Days and addressing the ongoing concerns about storm-related road repairs, the Crest Forest Municipal Advisory Council met on July 11 at San Moritz Lodge. Chairman Steve Garcia stewarded the discussion and introduced the representatives who reported on agenda items. Board member Penny Shubnell announced that earlier that day a large United States flag had been installed with a light to shine on it at night at the Crest Forest Senior Citizens Club.
Caltrans: Via Zoom, Andrea Harlin from California Department of Transportation shared a presentation regarding the ongoing repairs to mountain roads. Striping is scheduled for July 17-29 to restore the lines on mountain roads. The county’s equipment has been in need of repair, and they have had to borrow equipment while their equipment was unavailable. Storm-related road damage repair is a top priority, especially on Highway 189. The Highway 18 culvert repair project is scheduled for fall 2024 completion, although it is ahead of schedule and may be completed sooner. Driving around construction work will no longer require traffic switches, and drivers will be able to navigate construction work with single lane closures. Highway 330’s emergency culvert repair project is scheduled for completion at the end of summer. Highway 189 is slated for pavement repair starting in early August from Highway 173 to Highway 18. Highway 18 will be closed for roadwork in the Arctic Circle area between East Green Valley Trail to the Big Bear Dam from 8 am to 3 pm August 7-23. The Caltrans website has up-to-date road work information: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/, as well as their social media sites. Requests for needed repairs or other road-related issues may be directed to Andrea.Harlin@dot.ca.gov.
One person in attendance at the meeting suggested that dotted lines be placed in intersections during the striping project to guide drivers through the intersections during heavy fog when visibility is greatly reduced and there are no guidelines. Another traffic-related issue was raised regarding egress from events such as Jamboree Days when the number of cars in the area is greatly increased, especially in case of fire.
Congressman Obernolte Report: Corinne Mora represented Rep. Jay Obernolte at the meeting. She drew attention to HR 1435, introduced by him, which seeks to block California’s proposed legislation to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. She also reminded attendees that July 20 is the deadline for filing FEMA requests related to storm damage.
(Due to hackers, the Zoom portion of the meeting had to be shut down at this point in the meeting.)
SB Fire: Joe Barna, Interim Assistant Fire Chief for San Bernardino, reported that 28 additional firefighters have been added to their crew, with three of them being located on the mountain. One new battalion chief will be coming to the mountain. CalFire, San Bernardino County Fire, and the US Forest Service have been battling recent fires in the county. As the weather heats up, more fires can be expected. Crestline and Lake Arrowhead libraries have been designated as cooling centers for summer heat. Meeting attendees thanked the firefighters for their quick action in putting out a small fire during Jamboree Days.
SB Sheriff’s Department: Lieutenant Greg Harris of the Twin Peaks Sheriff Station gave a report on Jamboree Days. One arrest was made and one ticket issued. In Lake Arrowhead, 80 boating citations were issued for unsafe boating practices. Snow cats have been ordered and should be available before winter snows. Evacuation routes were discussed to redirect Cedar Pines Park residents to Highway 330 and allow Crestline residents increased access to Highway 18 in case of emergency or congestion due to crowds for special events.
CHP Report: California Highway Patrol made 14 arrests, mostly for speeding, during the holiday weekend. A few cars were impounded for illegal parking. One DUI arrest was reported at the checkpoint that was set up.
Crestline Chamber of Commerce: Dirk Renker reported that Jamboree Days saw at least one and a half times the crowd as the 2022 event and estimated the attendance at 12-15,000 attendees. Sixty-four participants were in the parade. News crews were sent from Los Angeles, with ABC 7 arriving at 8:30 a.m. and Los Angeles Magazine reporting that Crestline was “the place to be over July 4 weekend in San Bernardino County.” Kudos were offered for the fireworks display, and when the show concluded, “cheers could be heard from all around the lake.” A community picnic was held in the Meadow a couple of days later in partnership with local churches. Kids enjoyed chasing a giant beach ball, and there was a positive community reaction to the event as a whole. The Chamber has plans for three more events coming during the remainder of summer in August and September.
Lake Gregory Company: Nathan Godwin, General Manager for the Lake Gregory Company, reported on the progress of upgrades to the lake. A 50:50 matching grant has been submitted to create a “Destination Playground.” A group came out to observe the lake facilities earlier in July, so they are encouraged to have gotten this far in the application process. A fundraiser to provide the community’s share for the project is scheduled for launch in mid July. The goal is to raise $450,00. Steve Garcia noted that a Capital Improvement Fund, managed by the county, currently has a $200,000 balance, so that could be drawn upon to help fund the project. The project to provide easier access to the lake for the disabled has provided a better sidewalk and wheelchair ramp, new benches and trashcans, and new handicapped restroom stalls.
Lewis Murray for Supervisor Dawn Rowe: San Bernardino County has hired a consulting firm to advise them regarding the issue of short-term rentals. The next Crest Forest MAC meeting (August 1 at 6:30 pm) will be dedicated to the STRs issue. The impact of STRs on affordable housing and caps on the number of units allowed (considering the density of STRS units in particular areas) will be considered. Crestline is the first community in the county whose input will be sought by the consulting firm, and the meeting will be publicized with press releases from county and social media. Concerned residents are urged to attend the August 1 meeting at San Moritz Lodge.
Burrtec trash collection changes for mountain residents were explained. Green waste is no longer picked up curbside. Bags of twigs, pine needles, and grass clippings may be delivered to Heaps Peak, Mountains Disposal on Waterman Canyon in Crestline, among other locations.
One attendee inquired about the recycling center in Crestline. According to their website, Crestline Recycling Center (Located behind Goodwin’s Market) is open:
Monday, Saturday, and Sunday: 7 am-5 pm