Celebrating the success of Jamboree Days and addressing the ongoing concerns about storm-related road repairs, the Crest Forest Municipal Advisory Council met on July 11 at San Moritz Lodge. Chairman Steve Garcia stewarded the discussion and introduced the representatives who reported on agenda items. Board member Penny Shubnell announced that earlier that day a large United States flag had been installed with a light to shine on it at night at the Crest Forest Senior Citizens Club.

Caltrans: Via Zoom, Andrea Harlin from California Department of Transportation shared a presentation regarding the ongoing repairs to mountain roads. Striping is scheduled for July 17-29 to restore the lines on mountain roads. The county’s equipment has been in need of repair, and they have had to borrow equipment while their equipment was unavailable. Storm-related road damage repair is a top priority, especially on Highway 189. The Highway 18 culvert repair project is scheduled for fall 2024 completion, although it is ahead of schedule and may be completed sooner. Driving around construction work will no longer require traffic switches, and drivers will be able to navigate construction work with single lane closures. Highway 330’s emergency culvert repair project is scheduled for completion at the end of summer. Highway 189 is slated for pavement repair starting in early August from Highway 173 to Highway 18. Highway 18 will be closed for roadwork in the Arctic Circle area between East Green Valley Trail to the Big Bear Dam from 8 am to 3 pm August 7-23. The Caltrans website has up-to-date road work information: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/, as well as their social media sites. Requests for needed repairs or other road-related issues may be directed to Andrea.Harlin@dot.ca.gov.