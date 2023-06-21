tax.jpg

Virtual currency transactions are taxable by law just like transactions in any other property. The IRS is aware that some taxpayers with virtual currency transactions may have incorrectly reported or failed to report income and pay the related tax. Therefore, it is actively addressing potential non-compliance in this area. Millions of taxpayers may find themselves the target of a new IRS initiative called Operation Hidden Treasure. Additionally, in 2019 the IRS added a question to individual tax returns on virtual currency transactions that requires a yes or no response to determine if further reporting is needed.

Virtual Currency