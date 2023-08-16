CRESTLINE - The San Marzano Wine and Ale Lounge is transitioning from a pop-up style Italian and burger restaurant to a community center, with wine and beer tasting, a small group meeting venue, and even a video arcade for younger customers. ”It will be a meeting hall and community center, where we put on events, performances like poetry, and other types of community events,” said Ken Williams, co-owner of San Marzano.  “My partner, Jenn Jones, and I, like to do the events for free to the public, and we make the money by selling concessions, like burgers, wine, and beer, and stuff like that. We hope to be open seven days a week, but we are currently doing recurring small community events. So we have a couple that we’ve done already, a class on how to brew beer, where we went through the process of making beer using good clean water, how to test for impurities, alcohol percentage. I’m the beer guy; I’ve done beer for about ten years now professionally.” Are they then encouraging competition?  “No, the more, the merrier. I heard at one point there used to be a hundred bars in Crestline.”

Why the name San Marzano? When they do events, one of the most popular things is Italian dishes. When they brew beer, they make it locally, and use all natural ingredients.  “So when we do food, we try and do the same thing, locally sourced, all natural ingredients. Italian food is really popular for us, at different plays and performances, and a lot of our pasta dishes use the San Marzano tomato, one of the most famous tomatoes for sauces. That’s why we picked it. We want to educate people and provide some good culture to Crestline, and part of it, I think, is in the name, teaching people about a tomato Most people ask us, ‘What is a San Marzano?’ “The San Marzano is an Italian variety of plum tomato that is grown in the Campania region of Italy, known for its sweet flavor and ability to be canned. The San Marzano designation is legally protected. The head chef for the company is Marco Johnson, Crestline resident of twenty-five years, and chef at Thousand Pines camp. Johnson won third place in a McCormick Spices contest for his carne asada recipe.