CRESTLINE - The San Marzano Wine and Ale Lounge is transitioning from a pop-up style Italian and burger restaurant to a community center, with wine and beer tasting, a small group meeting venue, and even a video arcade for younger customers. ”It will be a meeting hall and community center, where we put on events, performances like poetry, and other types of community events,” said Ken Williams, co-owner of San Marzano. “My partner, Jenn Jones, and I, like to do the events for free to the public, and we make the money by selling concessions, like burgers, wine, and beer, and stuff like that. We hope to be open seven days a week, but we are currently doing recurring small community events. So we have a couple that we’ve done already, a class on how to brew beer, where we went through the process of making beer using good clean water, how to test for impurities, alcohol percentage. I’m the beer guy; I’ve done beer for about ten years now professionally.” Are they then encouraging competition? “No, the more, the merrier. I heard at one point there used to be a hundred bars in Crestline.”
Why the name San Marzano? When they do events, one of the most popular things is Italian dishes. When they brew beer, they make it locally, and use all natural ingredients. “So when we do food, we try and do the same thing, locally sourced, all natural ingredients. Italian food is really popular for us, at different plays and performances, and a lot of our pasta dishes use the San Marzano tomato, one of the most famous tomatoes for sauces. That’s why we picked it. We want to educate people and provide some good culture to Crestline, and part of it, I think, is in the name, teaching people about a tomato Most people ask us, ‘What is a San Marzano?’ “The San Marzano is an Italian variety of plum tomato that is grown in the Campania region of Italy, known for its sweet flavor and ability to be canned. The San Marzano designation is legally protected. The head chef for the company is Marco Johnson, Crestline resident of twenty-five years, and chef at Thousand Pines camp. Johnson won third place in a McCormick Spices contest for his carne asada recipe.
Williams said they got the location, at the intersection of Lake Drive and Fern Drive, was because they had already done a lot of community events, where they had rented different locations around the mountain, and they saw a need for a place for smaller events that that don’t have the kind of budget to rent, say the lake or other properties. The building was formerly the Christian Science Reading Room. San Marzano has parking for a good amount of cars, and has a relationship with the dentist neighbor across the street, so they share parking. The idea for San Marzano was to host smaller events like poetry readings or meetings for groups that don’t have the kind of budget to rent larger venues.
They started with the outside renovations, with about 200 or so native California plants that have been planted around the property. Many of them are fruit bearing, such as different currants, which are good for the local wildlife, like birds and squirrels. There are California native red grapes along the fence. The fence was put in just ahead of Jamboree Days, and the Crestline Chamber of Commerce used the area to host a VIP garden. The parade came down Lake Avenue, from Top Town. Everyone had a great view of the parade. Some of these boats from Lake Gregory sit on the property.” These are original Lake Gregory boats, that when the Lake Gregory Company took over, they sold these off, and a bunch of local residents purchased them,” explained Williams. “We’ve had a few donated to us and we’ve started restoring them to put them here on the property, because I think they look cool. The idea is to use some of them as planters but to use most of them as seating. A lot of them had wood rot, so we pulled it all out and bondoed it up and fiber glassed, so that people can sit in them.”
Williams and Jones completely had to renovate the building, because it had been empty for about seven years. In the main meeting area, they have started to fix the bathroom. They plan new flooring and new walls, and renovate the room as a meeting hall, so they can present wine tastings or beer tastings. Some local charities that they work with are able to meet there and host events. There is a surround sound system in here, with a big screen monitor. There won’t be a stage, just tables that can come together as a conference setting, or go apart as a small dinner area. “We have a lot of great venues in town with big stages for big performances,” noted Williams.” This is more about smaller gatherings and meetings. The original building was permitted for 62, but we have expanded the parking lot, and made both bathrooms ADA compliant, so maybe more than 62 can meet.”
San Marzano has wines and beers, all of it local, some they make and some of it other suppliers, like Ritual, from Redlands, another ale from Lake Elsinore, and then the POG Williams makes, a hard seltzer. They also have non-alcoholic beer, like one from Athletic Brewing Company. Their white label wines all come out of Paso Robles. Williams said they have a lot of great local people to help with the wine curation.
The second room is more of a kitchen prep room. San Marzano does a lot of events where they have to have Temporary Food Facility certification, so they must meet certain standards for sanitation.
The third room at San Marzano is a recreation room, or arcade, with a big-screen video game setup, a vintage Nintendo console, and three full sized arcade games, set for the “free play” mode. This room is nearly complete, and has a separate entrance from the wine and beer tasting area. Williams is encouraging families to bring their children to visit the arcade, and already has a Minecraft club that uses the large screen setup. The children are already learning how to maintain a Minecraft server. The building also has free Wi-Fi for visitors
San Marzano is hoping to make an announcement very soon about their hours, and are only awaiting finishing touches in the meeting room. There is a limited menu on weekends, including Chef Johnson’s signature Smashburger. Their beers and wines are also available at The Market at Lake Gregory, on Fridays.