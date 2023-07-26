Darian Rundall moved to the mountain seven years ago after living in Hermosa Beach for 20 years. “It was a pretty dramatic change,” he laughed. “There’s no such thing as weather down there!” His expertise in sound mixing and music production led him to create a studio in his home in Cedarpines Park. His reputation was already established, and artists would send him files to have him mix them. He had been mentored by Michael Wagener, a famous record producer, well-known in the rock music world. He was a “super nice guy, fun to be around,” Darian said. “Because of his personality, he got good performances out of people. I think it helped people loosen up and do their best in the studio. It’s a tedious thing to make a record,” Darian explained, “and that engaging personality helps the process for everybody.” Wagener was able to capture a band’s vision and bring it to fulfillment. Most recordings only took a week or two, but Darian’s collaboration with Wagener found him finishing a recording that they had been working on for almost a year when Wagener had to leave to work on another recording. Darian was panicky, but Wagener assured him, “Don’t worry. I’ll set you up. All you have to do is press RECORD.” Everything was set up for the artist to do his part, but when he showed up, he moved everything away from the microphones Wagener had arranged for him. Darian called Wagener in a panic, but Wagener assured him everything would be fine. “Just put a mic in front of him and I’ll fix it. Don’t worry about it.” Darian’s name was on the album with Wagener’s, and they stayed friends over the years. “If I had a question, I’d call him, and he would be great about answering it.” Darian also plays guitar and was often asked to play guitar solos for young guys on their recordings. 

Since there are not many recording artists on the mountain, his focus began to turn to photography. He found the beauty of the Lake Arrowhead environs—the architecture, the lake, the abundance of trees, and the community spirit very engaging. “Light is just like sound,” he surmised, “it bounces off of things.” He transitioned from shaping music and sound to shaping light in photography. He took a few online tutorials to start, then just ventured further into the field of photography. He honed his skill in portraiture. He is skilled in fine art photography, using Photoshop to gradually turn a photograph into a portrait that looks like an oil painting, and people often ask whether the finished product is a portrait or a photograph.