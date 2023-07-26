Darian Rundall moved to the mountain seven years ago after living in Hermosa Beach for 20 years. “It was a pretty dramatic change,” he laughed. “There’s no such thing as weather down there!” His expertise in sound mixing and music production led him to create a studio in his home in Cedarpines Park. His reputation was already established, and artists would send him files to have him mix them. He had been mentored by Michael Wagener, a famous record producer, well-known in the rock music world. He was a “super nice guy, fun to be around,” Darian said. “Because of his personality, he got good performances out of people. I think it helped people loosen up and do their best in the studio. It’s a tedious thing to make a record,” Darian explained, “and that engaging personality helps the process for everybody.” Wagener was able to capture a band’s vision and bring it to fulfillment. Most recordings only took a week or two, but Darian’s collaboration with Wagener found him finishing a recording that they had been working on for almost a year when Wagener had to leave to work on another recording. Darian was panicky, but Wagener assured him, “Don’t worry. I’ll set you up. All you have to do is press RECORD.” Everything was set up for the artist to do his part, but when he showed up, he moved everything away from the microphones Wagener had arranged for him. Darian called Wagener in a panic, but Wagener assured him everything would be fine. “Just put a mic in front of him and I’ll fix it. Don’t worry about it.” Darian’s name was on the album with Wagener’s, and they stayed friends over the years. “If I had a question, I’d call him, and he would be great about answering it.” Darian also plays guitar and was often asked to play guitar solos for young guys on their recordings.
Since there are not many recording artists on the mountain, his focus began to turn to photography. He found the beauty of the Lake Arrowhead environs—the architecture, the lake, the abundance of trees, and the community spirit very engaging. “Light is just like sound,” he surmised, “it bounces off of things.” He transitioned from shaping music and sound to shaping light in photography. He took a few online tutorials to start, then just ventured further into the field of photography. He honed his skill in portraiture. He is skilled in fine art photography, using Photoshop to gradually turn a photograph into a portrait that looks like an oil painting, and people often ask whether the finished product is a portrait or a photograph.
When COVID lockdowns were imposed, Darian thought musicians would take the opportunity to write new songs and hone their musical gifts—but that didn’t seem to happen. “It seemed like people were just kind of shell shocked,” he observed. He began to photograph homes listed for short term rentals. A lot of people from out of state or out of the area wanted to buy homes during the height of the COVID pandemic, and “the real estate market was on fire,” he noted. Because of COVID restrictions, he was given keys to the homes, went inside and photographed them, then sent selected photos to the homeowners to use them for advertising—without any of the parties having to meet face to face.
He observed that the wide angle of a drone causes things to look small, and trees around a home are a challenge in capturing the home in a photo using a drone. “I’ve been drawn more to single shots in trying to frame a property.” However, doing real estate photography does need to include the use of a drone, and he uses both forms of photography to capture the scene. From doing the Lake Arrowhead Home Tour photography, he gained an appreciation for capturing the beauty of the home and changed his mindset about real estate photography. He uses a Canon EOS R to photograph both the interior of the home and the beauty seen looking out through the windows. “The cell phone is really good,” he observed. It just doesn’t work in certain environments, and usually those environments include interior photography.”
Darian does photography for a lot of Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce events, including the traditional Lake Arrowhead Home Tours. Since they resumed after the COVID restrictions were lifted, Darian has been documenting them in photography. He usually begins with photos to be used for promotion of the event. This year the early start was delayed because of Snowmageddon cleanup.
Darian will be on the scene of the Lake Arrowhead Home Tour on his birthday, September 16, this year. His assignment is to “show people having fun” as he makes the rounds of houses and travels across the lake with tour participants to the homes that will be accessed from the water. The footage he captures will document the event, the biggest fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce. He has enjoyed hearing what the docents share about the history of the homes on the tour, where pieces of furniture or artwork in the homes came from, etc. “They (the Chamber of Commerce organizers) spend a lot of time on the back story,” he explained. They talk to the owners and gather information to provide to the docents about the homes.
When Darian traveled to Europe for recording albums, he availed himself of the opportunity to visit art museums and reveled in the experience of exploring the art he found in Italy, France, Prague, and Austria. In Florence, he marveled at being “immersed in art,” sitting in an outdoor café with a statue of Michelangelo’s David nearby. He loves visiting the Mountain Arts Network in the Village and talking with the artists. Art seems to be more accessible on the mountain than in the suburban environment he lived in for most of his life.
Pictures of Darian’s five-year-old son Tristan adorn the walls of their home. He had read a study that kids who grow up with lots of photos of themselves on the walls of their home tend to have more self-confidence. He also has musical instruments all around that Tristan is invited to experiment with, including a drum set that Darian found by the side of a road one day after photographing a home in Wrightwood. “The neighbors up here are great,” Darian added. He apologized to his neighbor for the drum noise when the newly-acquired set was out on the back deck, and he said, “Don’t worry about it!” For twenty years he almost never talked to his neighbors when he lived at the beach. “Up here I know so many more people, am more social with them. I don’t even have my neighbor’s phone number. I just walk over and say hi to him.”
The first day that a snowplow arrived during Snowmageddon and cleared the road Darian lives on, he drove his friend from Japan to the airport to fly home. He had been visiting Darian and working on a record. When he couldn’t get back up the mountain, Darian went ahead and flew to Las Vegas and attended a photography conference he had bought tickets for. “The first day I heard it was reopened I flew back.” He had no Internet for the duration of the entire snow episode, but he had power, so he was very grateful. He had a supply of food, and he has a lot of things to entertain himself in his home!
