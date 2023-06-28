Recently you received an email(s) from Michael Schultz. The ALA is required by California Corporations Code 8330 et seq. to send you that email.
The ALA wants you to know that Mr. Schultz emails contain false and/or misleading statements.
Following are examples of facts that are contrary to Mr. Schultz’s false and/or misleading statements:
(1) Airbnb, Inc. is not a party to any known lawsuit involving the ALA.
(2) The ALA Board never approved allowing renters, or anyone else, onto privately owned docks. The ALA does not have the authority to tell a private owner of a dock whom to allow onto that private dock. Such a decision is at the sole discretion of the private dock owner, or, if applicable, an association of the owners of a multi-slip dock.
(3) The ALA Bylaws do not require or suggest “Member Votes” on management issues. In fact, the Bylaws state that “The Board of Directors of Arrowhead Lake Association shall manage the affairs of the Association…”
The ALA has been advised by Mr. Schultz of a pending lawsuit. The ALA will incur the litigation expense of defending the ALA Bylaws and rules and keeping the membership informed of false and/or misleading statements and miscommunication from him or other members. The ALA Board of Directors will continue to act in the best interest of the ALA and fulfill its fiduciary duties to all members, and encourages all members to seek facts in order to form their own opinions.
The ALA is aware
of the following:
In 2020 the ALA membership and Board approved the following by-law, which added Section C to Article II, which states:
“The clients of ALA members who rent their homes in Arrowhead Woods for less than a 30-day period (‘Short Term Renters’) cannot access Lake Arrowhead, the ALA Beach Clubs, the ALA trails, any other ALA facility and/or any dock on Lake Arrowhead owned by any ALA member renting a home in Arrowhead Woods to the Short Term Renter.
As this Bylaw was created by a vote of the ALA members, it can only be changed by a vote of the ALA members.”
On January 21, 2022 Judge Ochoa in a preliminary ruling held that the ALA could not enforce the by-law. Specifically, Judge Ochoa ruled that ALA is enjoined from enforcing the above stated Bylaw or any other regulation prohibiting Arrowhead Woods’ vacation guests and lessees from accessing the Lake and the Reserve Strips as permitted by paragraph 3 of the ’64 Agreement.
We encourage all ALA members to review the factual information on the ALA website.
The facts and nothing
but the facts
ALA board-statements and fact sheet regarding short term renters setting the record straight -
complying with the preliminary injunction:
Lake Arrowhead is a private lake. There is no litigation contesting the privacy of Lake Arrowhead. All Directors have pledged to maintain that Privacy. Not a single Director desires Lake Arrowhead to become a public lake.
We fully recognize that 2318 members voted in 2020 to adopt a bylaw prohibiting Short Term Rental clients from accessing ALA property.
However, at the time of the voting, members were not made aware of such an outcome potentially being a breach of the 1964 Agreement and therefore subject to a lawsuit for such an alleged breach.
As far as any of us can remember, 2021 was the ONLY summer season in the history of Lake Arrowhead in which STR client access was prohibited.
The 2022 preliminary injunction issued by the Judge presiding over the lawsuit in San Bernardino County ORDERED ALA to not enforce the 2020 bylaw amendments, to the extent they are inconsistent with the 1964 Agreement, that prohibited STR renters from accessing ALA property, but allowed ALA to, for the first time ever, establish and enforce rules to mitigate the impact of STR client access, including:
STR clients must be registered by name on the STR owner’s account
STR clients must purchase wristbands from ALA and sign paperwork
STR clients may not use any watercraft including motorboats, sailboats and human-powered vessels such as kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs)
Hence, access is not unfettered but is regulated, controlled, and enforced
ALA has appealed the 2022 preliminary injunction, but unless and until such an appeal is successful, it is in the best interest of the ALA to comply with the terms of that injunction.
In 2023, the full board was advised by legal counsel that under the terms of the preliminary injunction the ALA should not prohibit dock owners from allowing access to the owner’s dock to any properly registered guest.
As a dock owner, who rents slips to members, the ALA has decided to update its rental agreements to prohibit access by short term rental clients. The ALA DOES NOT ALLOW dock owner to decide whether or not to allow such access to their private property.
At last count there were 129 docks owned by members whose homes are registered with the county of San Bernardino as Short Term Rentals. Each of these 129 members can and should decide for themselves whether or not to allow their guests or clients to access their dock, and ONLY their dock.
The ALA membership has been inundated with repetitive misinformation by a few members, likely resulting in over 900 ALA members opting out of the member emails. Many ALA members believe these comments are libelous and slanderous. The ALA will protect its interests.
We fully support the rights of members to express their opinions to other members as provided under the California Corporations Code on issues reasonably related to their interest as members.
We do not condone the use of member-to-membership communications for personal attacks, the spreading of misinformation, baseless speculation, misleading dialog, and unwarranted creation of fear.
We encourage members who choose to communicate with the membership to comment or reference bylaws, rules, regulations, policies, and legal documents, all of which are posted on the ALA website.
We support having more than one option available for member-to-membership communications. Prior to 2020, the ONLY option available was for a US Postal Service mailing at the member’s sole expense. Current options include low- and no-cost methods.
From the Arrowhead Lake Association Board of Directors