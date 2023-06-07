CRESTLINE, CA - The oldest antiques and collectibles shop in Crestline now has a new upstairs neighbor. Lonni and Dawn Roberts, who own and manage Trinket Traders on Lake Drive, have opened their upstairs shop space to a new massage business, Healing Hands Massage. This will be a therapeutic massage office, operated by Laurie Gales and Noreen Mitchell. Gales is the daughter of one of the co-owners, Michelle Solem. Gales and Mitchell will perform massage therapy in several modalities, specializing in lower back and sciatic problems. Swedish massage, prenatal massage, hot stone therapy, aromatherapy, and cupping are also available.
Gales decided to study massage therapy because, “I had an injury, and massage was the only thing that worked. I had physical therapy that didn’t work well, and my physical therapist said there was nothing more he could do.” When she at last got relief from massage, she decided to explore bodywork further and eventually became a professional. Gales and Mitchell are both licensed, certified, and insured, and are offering therapy by appointment, on Tuesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Healing Hand Masssage can be reached at (909) 487-9498.
Meanwhile, downstairs, the Roberts oversee an antique mall comprising 16 vendors in antiques, collectibles, and art. In an antiques mall, the managers look after the sales spaces of dealers, in return for space rent, and a small percentage of the sales. They ring up the purchases and watch over the merchandise, so the dealers don’t need to be present. Trinket Traders has been in this building since 2008. Antiques are in Dawn Roberts’ blood. “My mom and dad were dealers at the Rose Bowl Flea Market, dating back to the first day of that market,” says Dawn. “They were also regular dealers at the Pasadena City College market, and had an antiques store in Eagle Rock.” In the store, shoppers can find numerous types of old-fashioned and vintage objects. There are pottery pieces, clothing, books, ephemera, and large furniture pieces. Primitive pieces suitable for cabin style décor are here, as well as old signage, outdoor pieces for the garden, and items from the middle of the twentieth century. Old articles from the kitchen, sometimes called kitchenalia, are in many of the spaces. Several dealers offer old canning jars, sometimes with the original blue color from the 1920’s.
Besides antiques and collectibles, Trinket Traders offers some new product lines, and individual art pieces created by local artisans. They have offered soap and bath products from Mary Jetmore for a few years. In one space, one can find cigar boxes that have been repurposed by Jim Sposa as playable ukuleles. Steven Caligiuri displays stained glass windows and restored acoustic guitars in his area.
A new line of jewelry, pendants featuring “fluid art,” from Mastering Happiness, has been selling well, according to Dawn. Trinket Traders is also a dealer in Buck Knives, which, according to Lonni, will soon fill a whole cabinet. Handmade leather goods are featured from Meathook Leatherworks, which will also create custom pieces.
There are also unique gallery-style art pieces in the store, such as steampunk style assemblages, incorporating dissimilar pieces of hardware such as Edison style light bulbs, glass bottles, fishing gear, and rock crystals. Another piece uses an old gumball machine and colored light globes to create a whimsical lamp. Many distinctive graphic pieces hang on the walls of the several rooms.
Trinket Traders will be participating in the Corks and Hops wine and beer tasting events this summer. “Corks and Hops brings many people into the store,” said Dawn. The first Corks and Hops event was on Saturday, June 3, with one of the pouring stations in the store garden and patio section, livened up with music by Maxx and Correena. “We were very busy. Sales were unusually brisk, for the first Corks and Hops.” Trinket Traders is open for business from 11 a.m. until 5 or 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.