CRESTLINE, CA - The oldest antiques and collectibles shop in Crestline now has a new upstairs neighbor. Lonni and Dawn Roberts, who own and manage Trinket Traders on Lake Drive, have opened their upstairs shop space to a new massage business, Healing Hands Massage. This will be a therapeutic massage office, operated by Laurie Gales and Noreen Mitchell. Gales is the daughter of one of the co-owners, Michelle Solem. Gales and Mitchell will perform massage therapy in several modalities, specializing in lower back and sciatic problems. Swedish massage, prenatal massage, hot stone therapy, aromatherapy, and cupping are also available.

Gales decided to study massage therapy because, “I had an injury, and massage was the only thing that worked. I had physical therapy that didn’t work well, and my physical therapist said there was nothing more he could do.” When she at last got relief from massage, she decided to explore bodywork  further and eventually became a professional. Gales and Mitchell are both licensed, certified, and insured, and are offering therapy by appointment, on Tuesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Healing Hand Masssage can be reached at (909) 487-9498.