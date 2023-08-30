“I want to share the latest in medical research. The advances in medicine are remarkable,” declares Dr. Elwood Cohen’s Facebook page “Dr. Woody’s Words of Wisdom.” The beat goes on in his seeking to “educate and influence healthy lifestyle choices and save lives.” A new doctor may be assuming his practice, but his legacy will live on through his Facebook posts and his blog at https://drwoodyswisdom.com—and in the lives of those whose lives he impacted.
A smooth transition is taking place as Dr. Andro “Andy” Sharobiem takes over Dr. Cohen’s highly regarded medical practice in Lake Arrowhead. After 60 years of practicing medicine, Dr. Cohen has retired but his caring support staff will continue to partner with Dr. Sharobiem. Dr. Cohen’s values of integrity, diligence, and patient-centered care are shared by Dr. Sharobiem as well. The same medical group and insurance will be carried on, making the transition for patients seamless in that regard as well.
Ruth Buecheler, a long-time patient of Dr. Cohen’s and a retired nurse whose career spanned 45 years, described Dr. Cohen as a “listener who cared about his patients” in the style of a “good, old-fashioned doctor who took care of all of you. He read up on things and told you about them.” She has an appointment to see Dr. Sharobiem in September, but she went with a friend to her appointment and met the new doctor. “I cried,” she said. “He’s bringing to the community what we need. He is a compassionate man, giving of himself, and a listener,” qualities that endeared Dr. Cohen to her. “It will continue,” she said. “It will be a blessing to the community and a smooth transition,” noting that the existing support staff will carry on.
Dana Weaver shared her gratitude for Dr. Cohen’s “above and beyond” care for her after a difficult diagnosis: “I’m so thankful for Dr. Cohen! When I was diagnosed with breast cancer 11 years ago, he went above and beyond to guide me through the traditional treatment process and advise me what supplements and natural steps to take to fight it as well. Through the following years, any new research he came across in the medical journals he regularly read, he would make copies of them and set them aside for me. He would then give them to me when I came in next. In the copies he made for me, he would underline or circle the main points he didn’t want me to miss. So, so thoughtful and caring he has always been toward me. He’s so much more than my doctor, he is a cherished friend! I’ll miss you Dr. Cohen!!!”
David and Nancy Stern, patients and friends, said of Dr. Cohen: “As a doctor, we found Dr. Cohen willing to listen to us—giving us all the time we needed to explain. We were never rushed out of the office because he had another patient! When he determined we needed medication, he would often suggest medications over the counter if he felt they would be effective. In this way he often saved us money. We had total confidence in him and what he said was gospel to us. If he wasn’t sure of what he might prescribe, he would research everything on the topic. He is one in a million and we miss him already. As a personal friend, he was always interested in what we were doing. He would include us in his family events and outings as well. He endured the loss of his home and yet carried on giving of his friendship, knowledge, and kindness. He will be missed on the mountain as a doctor and a good friend.”
Alan Smith said of Dr. Cohen: “A wonderful man, the best GP I’ve ever had in my life, who was truly dedicated to his profession.”
Patient Joseph McCormick said, “He was a great doctor, always a pleasure to go and see, always concerned, and very efficient in recommending treatment.”
Confirming that Dr. Cohen is indeed a doctor in the tradition of whole-person care, he is a 1961 graduate of Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine. The online site WebMD.com defines osteopathic medicine: “Osteopathic medicine is based on the idea that all the body’s systems are interrelated…Osteopaths are trained and licensed physicians who follow a whole-person approach to health and wellness.” That pretty much sums up what Dr. Cohen’s patients attest to having received from him as their doctor. He has passed the baton to Dr. Sharobiem in the office at 29099 Hospital Road, Lake Arrowhead.