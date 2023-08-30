“I want to share the latest in medical research. The advances in medicine are remarkable,” declares Dr. Elwood Cohen’s Facebook page “Dr. Woody’s Words of Wisdom.” The beat goes on in his seeking to “educate and influence healthy lifestyle choices and save lives.” A new doctor may be assuming his practice, but his legacy will live on through his Facebook posts and his blog at https://drwoodyswisdom.com—and in the lives of those whose lives he impacted.

A smooth transition is taking place as Dr. Andro “Andy” Sharobiem takes over Dr. Cohen’s highly regarded medical practice in Lake Arrowhead. After 60 years of practicing medicine, Dr. Cohen has retired but his caring support staff will continue to partner with Dr. Sharobiem. Dr. Cohen’s values of integrity, diligence, and patient-centered care are shared by Dr. Sharobiem as well. The same medical group and insurance will be carried on, making the transition for patients seamless in that regard as well.