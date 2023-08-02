This past Saturday, July 29th, the Lake Arrowhead Water Ski Club (LAWSC) had a very exciting night of racing! The lake conditions were out of the ordinary, with calm waters and tons of spectators. There were a total of three races, with one quite a bit more difficult than the others... that being the object race. This race required each team of skiers to maintain possession of inflatable inner tubes whilst skiing their two laps around the race course. Though this may seem difficult enough, the club decided that not only do skiers have to keep the inner tube in their possession, they also could not have it around their waist, OR wrap up (which means to put your handles behind your back, as most racers do for comfort and stability etc). As you can imagine, this was definitely not a walk in the park! The other two races were regular double up’s, where two skiers ski pair up and are towed behind the same boat for the duration of the race.
In the object race, skiers had to get creative to make their starts while holding the inter tubes. Some skiers bit down on the tube with their teeth, others held it around their arms or head! Despite the challenge, the skiers did incredible! After a long debate about who finished first, the committee decided that Ty Cheshire and Jason Davison took the gold, being towed by driver Justin Soller and observer Bryin Yedor. Though the boys team took the gold, the girls team finished no more than 2 inches behind them for an incredible photo finish. The all girls powerhouse team was Sophia Rivera and Julia Williams, who skied behind Team 277 with driver Carl Johnson and observer Ken Kramer. Rounding off the podium was Christian Curran and Jessica Annable, in third place, skiing behind Team 001 with driver Brian Hopkins and Matt Carricaburu observing.
For the second double up, there were no tubes, but it was not any less exciting! By no surprise, Ty Cheshire and Cole Harper took first place skiing behind team 277 with driver Carl Johnson and observer Ken Kramer. In second was Madison Mears and Brody Hannon behind team 001 with driver Brian Hopkins and observer Matt Carricaburu. Rounding up the podium was Wyatt Bender and Tyler Rayman behind Team 70 with driver Jim Choura and Greg Anderson observing. In this race, one team did not start nor finish, as their boat broke at the start of the race!
The final double up race of the evening, everyone made their starts, and this was a FAST one. Christian Curran and Sean Davison came flying in first behind Team 70 with driver Jim Choura and Greg Anderson observing. Second came Parker Tovatt and Kyle Lancon behind Team 001 with driver Brian Hopkins and observer Matt Carricaburu. Coming in for a speedy third was Jason Davison and Sophia Rivera behind team 277 with driver Carl Johnson and observer Ken Kramer.
The LAWSC would like to recognize some of our outstanding skiers for their impressive participation in the 74th annual Catalina Waterski Race this past weekend in Long Beach! Ty Cheshier took first in his class (Intermediate Men), and 5th overall! Sophia Rivera took first in her class (Womens Open), for the second year in a row! Julia Williams and Parker Tovatt also took first in their classes, Intermediate Women and Formula 1! Sean Davison set a new record for the Novice skier class, and his brother took second in his class (Intermediate Men). Congratulations to all, we are so incredibly proud of your dedication and hard work!
On behalf of the LAWSC, we would like to thank all skiers, drivers, observers, ALA personnel, Village Pizza Deli, volunteer chase boats, and supporters. Of course we cannot go without thanking the head of our club Nikki Yedor, for running the show and making sure the races continue year after year! Community is why the LAWSC continues to thrive. There will be one final race of the season THIS COMING WEEKEND August 5th. We need volunteer patrols to help us keep our skiers safe, and of course if you are interested in joining us to ski please feel free to get more information by scanning the QR code below - we are always looking forward to welcoming new faces! Ski ya soon!