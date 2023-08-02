This past Saturday, July 29th, the Lake Arrowhead Water Ski Club (LAWSC) had a very exciting night of racing! The lake conditions were out of the ordinary, with calm waters and tons of spectators. There were a total of three races, with one quite a bit more difficult than the others... that being the object race. This race required each team of skiers to maintain possession of inflatable inner tubes whilst skiing their two laps around the race course. Though this may seem difficult enough, the club decided that not only do skiers have to keep the inner tube in their possession, they also could not have it around their waist, OR wrap up (which means to put your handles behind your back, as most racers do for comfort and stability etc). As you can imagine, this was definitely not a walk in the park! The other two races were regular double up’s, where two skiers ski pair up and are towed behind the same boat for the duration of the race.

In the object race, skiers had to get creative to make their starts while holding the inter tubes. Some skiers bit down on the tube with their teeth, others held it around their arms or head! Despite the challenge, the skiers did incredible! After a long debate about who finished first, the committee decided that Ty Cheshire and Jason Davison took the gold, being towed by driver Justin Soller and observer Bryin Yedor. Though the boys team took the gold, the girls team finished no more than 2 inches behind them for an incredible photo finish. The all girls powerhouse team was Sophia Rivera and Julia Williams, who skied behind Team 277 with driver Carl Johnson and observer Ken Kramer. Rounding off the podium was Christian Curran and Jessica Annable, in third place, skiing behind Team 001 with driver Brian Hopkins and Matt Carricaburu observing.