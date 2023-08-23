An explosion and subsequent blaze wreaked havoc on the quiet neighborhood of Lake Arrowhead, specifically in the 29000 block of Mammoth Drive, during the early hours of Friday, August 18, 2023.
At approximately 1:45 a.m. on Friday morning, emergency services were called to a house explosion at 29024 Mammoth Drive through a 911 call.
An emergency helicopter was seen flying over the northern side of the lake, issuing urgent evacuation orders for residents in the Mammoth and Banff neighborhoods.
Tragically, the fierce flames from the explosion rapidly consumed the neighboring home owned by the Malone family, resulting in a complete loss.
Prior to the devastating blaze, neighbors had reported the smell of gas in the vicinity, prompting the response of Southern California Gas Company (SoCal Gas) personnel.
Describing the explosion that woke him up, Mark Malone said, “It felt like an airplane crash or car accident right outside my house.” He also shared that his daughters were quick to dial 911 upon noticing the neighboring house was ablaze.
“I grabbed my wallet and cellphone while the kids were putting on their shoes,” added Mark Malone, the homeowner, who remained behind with his father John. His wife Suzanne and their three daughters Ashlynne, Sumerlee and Ryelee evacuated to the MCH parking lot with some of their neighbors.
Reflecting on the events, Malone expressed frustration with what he saw as a system failure, particularly the malfunctioning fire hydrant and procedural response time. However, he expressed gratitude for the firefighters who worked tirelessly to save the neighborhood.
One neighbor even took it upon themselves to drive to Fire Station 92 and alert the firefighters, as the 911 dispatch had failed to do so despite the station being just 2 miles away.
In an interview with the Mountain News, Suzanne Malone expressed her heartfelt thanks to the community for their support during this trying time. She stated, “The No. 1 thing I want to do is to thank my Mountain Family who blessed us so we can feed our family today with gift cards and money - WE ARE THANKFUL!”
“We will never get over it but we will get through it,” she added.
The Malone family, who lost their home housing three generations, now face an immediate need. In light of this catastrophic loss, a GoFundMe account has been established to aid the Malone family.
In an interview conducted by Vincent Plant of VP Fire Photography, Fire Incident Commander Sean Markey confirmed that first responders were dispatched to a distressing scene: a two-story residence engulfed in flames with embers swirling in the air. The fire also extended its reach to 29036 Mammoth Drive, the Malone residence.
Markey recounted, “The initial house was already fully involved when our first crew arrived. We encountered a water supply issue as the fire hydrant across the street was out of service, causing an additional 5 to 10-minute delay.”
“Following the initial report and our arrival on scene, we immediately activated a second alarm. The first alarm brought in 5 engines from the County, while Cal Fire arrived with 4 engines.”
Remarkably, there were no civilian injuries reported, but one firefighter sustained minor burns during the ordeal.
It took the firefighters approximately 1.5 to 2 hours to successfully extinguish the inferno that had engulfed both homes, said Markey. Crews remained on-scene for multiple hours working on salvage and overhaul.
According to Battalion Chief McClintock, San Bernardino County Fire responded with 8 Engines, three Battalion Chiefs, a Medic Ambulance, a Safety Officer and a Fire Investigator. CALFIRE assisted with three Engines and a Chief Officer.
His report states, “Crews arrived to find one home well involved with multiple exposures nearby. Crews initiated a fire attack, working to keep the fire from spreading to additional homes & surrounding vegetation. Arriving fire crews found a large ember cast, downed power lines & high radiant heat. Due to the amount of fire and threat potential a second alarm was struck. Due to the fire involvement, firefighters performed a defensive fire attack. Crews worked to limit the spread from the large two story home fully involved to other nearby structures. Limited water supply, high radiant heat, downed power lines all complicated fire suppression efforts. Ultimately the fire destroyed two homes. Two additional homes received exterior damage but were saved by firefighters. Despite the losses firefighters were able to save numerous homes. Numerous spot fires in to the vegetation were also found & quickly addressed.”
The property that exploded first (29024 Mammoth Drive) was a short-term rental which expired in August 2022, according to David Wert, Public Information Officer at San Bernardino County. “County Code Enforcement received complaints that the property was operating as an unpermitted STR in March 2023 and issued a notice of violation and citation for operating without a permit. As result of the County’s enforcement action, the property owner reapplied for a STR permit. The permit was issued in May 2023, and the County has not received any complaints since the permit was issued.”
Further research shows that the property was sold for $590,000 in March of 2018. It was listed for $1,450,000 in September 2022 and the listing was removed in April of 2023. It was listed a month later in May of 2023 for $2,500,000 and sold in July 2023 for $2,500,000.
As the investigation unfolds, fire investigators are working to determine the cause of this devastating incident.