It was April 27, 2017 when our community experienced low, loud and frequent overflights as planes descended into Ontario International Airport. Shortly afterwards Quiet Skies Lake Arrowhead (QSLA) was founded to seek a flight path change to the uninhabited areas east of Lake Arrowhead. Some people ask how the FAA could change flight paths without involvement of the community. The answer is complex but it appears the FAA didn’t recognize Lake Arrowhead as a real community. Nobody received notice of the intended change and the FAA didn’t seem to care. In short, The FAA operates with impunity because they “own the sky”, so to speak.
Nevertheless, residents came together seeking action from our government representatives to move the new flight path to a better route east of Lake Arrowhead. After filing a petition signed by over 5,000 people, hosting two packed out community meetings, conducting a massive email campaign, and achieving tremendous support from our Congressional leaders and County Supervisor, the FAA agreed to extinguish flight path EAGLZ which bisected Lake Arrowhead and create new paths called JCKIE-ONE and JCKIE-TWO.
On November 6, 2019, the FAA wrote
“As part of the post-implementation phase of the SoCal Metroplex project, the FAA looked at designing a new route that could address community concerns while maintaining the project’s enhanced airspace safety and efficiency benefits. In May 2018, the FAA created a new arrival route for ONT called the JCKIE ONE, which is located east of Lake Arrowhead.
The JCKIE ONE could only be used between approximately 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. because it did not provide the necessary separation with the nearby DSNEE and ROOBY arrival routes, which serve John Wayne Airport and Long Beach Airport, respectively. The DSNEE and ROOBY are not used at night due to curfews at John Wayne Airport and Long Beach Airport. Therefore, the FAA was able to use the JCKIE ONE at night.”
After implementing the JCKIE ONE, the FAA continued to explore additional options to address community concerns about flights that use the EAGLZ during the day. The FAA determined it could modify the JCKIE ONE to create a route that could be used 24 hours a day. This route will be called the JCKIE TWO.”
Our community of concerned residents achieved what many said could not be done. We took on the giant FAA and convinced them to make a change that many people call a success. But the job is not finished.
What remains to be done? A minor adjustment to procedures involving planes using the JCKIE-TWO flight path is needed. However, the FAA attitude appears to be they have done enough. In fact, since the adjustments in 2019, China Airlines began flying over Lake Arrowhead and was observed bisecting the lake and violating the JCKIE-TWO flight path. UPS, Amazon and FedEx have become such frequent cargo planes that Ontario Airport is now considered the largest and busiest cargo hub in the nation, surpassing Atlanta.
With 136,509 complaints filed with the airport using www.airnoise.io, you would think the FAA would be concerned and address low, flying aircraft over Lake Arrowhead. The FAA doesn’t seem to care.
This matter was presented to Congressman Obernolte who met with the FAA to discuss our complaints. We equipped the Congressman with statistics and data to prove the planes violated the JCKIE-TWO flight path procedures. What we figured, but could not prove, was actually proven by the FAA as they attempted to dispute complaints.
The FAA examined all JCKIE-TWO flight tracks from January and February 2023. They found that 11% of tracks were east of the route corridor, 81% of the tracks were within the corridor, and 8% of tracks were west of the corridor. These tracks west of the corridor are the ones flying over Lake Arrowhead, and violating the flight path. The FAA agreed with the Congressman’s assessment that 8% was simply unacceptable, yet the problem continues.
What wasn’t factored in is the human element of schedules and disregard for humans on the ground. Air Traffic Controllers were found to be permitting arrival pilots to depart from JCKIE-ONE & TWO just north of Lake Arrowhead and switch to Visual Flight Rules turning directly toward Ontario International Airport, cutting across the south shore, Arrowhead Villas, and Rim High School on their way to Ontario International Airport.
The FAA said “there is currently nothing in the standard operating procedures that say the planes have to stay on track” but they are now working toward formalizing these procedures by putting them into writing so that air traffic controllers will stick to them more closely.
We need to continue to encourage Congressman Obernolte, Supervisor Dawn Rowe and others, to pursue a rigorous procedure that will stop ATC abuses and require aircraft to fly JCKIE-TWO to waypoint ARRAN before turning toward Ontario International Airport. We may still hear the airplanes, but if we don’t keep pressure on for a procedure change, we will hear these planes every summer night, low, loud, and frequent.