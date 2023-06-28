It was April 27, 2017 when our community experienced low, loud and frequent overflights as planes descended into Ontario International Airport.  Shortly afterwards Quiet Skies Lake Arrowhead (QSLA) was founded to seek a flight path change to the uninhabited areas east of Lake Arrowhead.  Some people ask how the FAA could change flight paths without involvement of the community.  The answer is complex but it appears the FAA didn’t recognize Lake Arrowhead as a real community.  Nobody received notice of the intended change and the FAA didn’t seem to care.  In short, The FAA operates with impunity because they “own the sky”, so to speak.

Nevertheless, residents came together seeking action from our government representatives to move the new flight path to a better route east of Lake Arrowhead.  After filing a petition signed by over 5,000 people, hosting two packed out community meetings, conducting a massive email campaign, and achieving tremendous support from our Congressional leaders and County Supervisor, the FAA agreed to extinguish flight path EAGLZ which bisected Lake Arrowhead and create new paths called JCKIE-ONE and JCKIE-TWO.