fireworks-a.jpg

Cities and towns across the country commemorate special days with various festivities, particularly when warm weather beckons people outdoors. Fireworks long have been a popular way to cap off parades, concerts, sporting events, and national days of celebration. Entire communities come together to watch spectacular shows in which blazing pops of color light up the night sky.

Smithsonian magazine reports that pyrotechnics displays have been astounding audiences all over the world for centuries. As early as 200 B.C. fireworks were developed in China to first scare off mountain men and later evil spirits. However, soon the Chinese incorporated “fire drug,” essentially saltpeter, sulfur and charcoal (a recipe for gunpowder), into their cultural celebrations. Early Chinese fireworks consisted of the gunpowder mixture stuffed in bamboo tubes.