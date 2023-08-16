bw Dylan Matteson.jpg

A Legacy at Lake Arrowhead

Dylan Matteson’s journey has been intricately woven into the fabric of Lake Arrowhead’s landscape and the essence of UCLA’s Lake Arrowhead Lodge. Matteson started as a UCLA student counselor in the Bruin Woods (BW) program in 2006. He was hired as the BW manager in 2009. In 2011 he was promoted as the assistant director working with Steve Caloca, and eventually become the director in 2018. A devoted enthusiast of all things UCLA and Bruin Woods, Matteson’s influence has been instrumental in crafting immersive experiences that harmonize academia, leisure, and the grandeur of the outdoors.