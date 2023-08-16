A Legacy at Lake Arrowhead
Dylan Matteson’s journey has been intricately woven into the fabric of Lake Arrowhead’s landscape and the essence of UCLA’s Lake Arrowhead Lodge. Matteson started as a UCLA student counselor in the Bruin Woods (BW) program in 2006. He was hired as the BW manager in 2009. In 2011 he was promoted as the assistant director working with Steve Caloca, and eventually become the director in 2018. A devoted enthusiast of all things UCLA and Bruin Woods, Matteson’s influence has been instrumental in crafting immersive experiences that harmonize academia, leisure, and the grandeur of the outdoors.
A dynamic leader within the Lake Arrowhead community, Dylan Matteson has poured his energy into transforming the Lodge into a center of learning and renewal. Throughout his tenure, his unwavering commitment has fostered an atmosphere conducive to intellectual advancement through UCLA-linked programs, while also hosting many other conferences and Bruin Woods. His commitment to community engagement and recreational ventures appreciated.
Guided by his stewardship, the UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge has evolved into a vibrant convergence point for professionals, scholars, and nature aficionados. From hosting conferences and Bruin Woods events to uniting couples in matrimony, Matteson’s indelible mark resonates throughout Lake Arrowhead’s vibrant tapestry.
As Dylan embarks on his new role as the Director of Experience at the Queen Mary, the Lake Arrowhead community extends its heartfelt well-wishes for his continued success. As the next chapter unfolds, we bid him adieu with gratitude and the phrase, “Happy Trails.”