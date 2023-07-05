royce_morales

When I started teaching my spiritually based courses, I only charged ten dollars a class. Reluctant to even charge at all, I might add. It felt weird charging anything, but students insisted on paying. They explained that not paying felt weird. Granted, that was back in the early ‘80’s, but even then, ten dollars for a three-hour class was quite the deal.

So, with some hefty arm twisting, I relented and began charging.