When I started teaching my spiritually based courses, I only charged ten dollars a class. Reluctant to even charge at all, I might add. It felt weird charging anything, but students insisted on paying. They explained that not paying felt weird. Granted, that was back in the early ‘80’s, but even then, ten dollars for a three-hour class was quite the deal.
So, with some hefty arm twisting, I relented and began charging.
Even at that bargain rate, it was difficult for me to ask for payment. Not a coincidence that I always attracted people who could barely afford even that small amount. With a look of sincerity, I would insist: Really, don’t worry about paying. Gratefully, they’d take me up on that arrangement.
Nevertheless, I soon noticed a high drop-out rate for those non-payers. A free ride enabled them to not take their commitment seriously. As the saying goes: You get what you pay for.
This experience became a great lesson for me. It allowed me to understand the importance of keeping the energetic balance of giving and receiving. Afterall, money is only energy printed on green paper.
It dawned on me that this ongoing situation was shining a light on something going on inside of me. Looking back over my life, I realized I’d never been compensated properly. In my college art major days, I strictly refused to “prostitute” my creativity and go the commercial route. I pompously became the stereotypical starving artist. Eventually I started doing interior design for clients until working with peoples’ egos became unbearable. As per usual, no one paid me.
Once I developed my spiritual awakening methods, watching as students would transform from applying them, I decided to apply them on myself. I wanted to discover whatever abundance blocks were lurking behind the scenes preventing me from manifesting money. Quite a few were revealed! It was shocking to see how far back my money issues went, even into past lives.
Doing this deep work shifted me from the inside out. I no longer felt discomfort asking students for payments. I raised my ridiculously low rates and got paid what I was worth. I defined clear financial policies, and students respected them without hesitation. Occasionally I would allow discounts or a free pass, but only after sensing they were fully committed.
An untrue commonly held notion that spiritual teachings should be free was somewhat in charge of my attitude. I noticed myself thinking, why should little ole’ me expect to get paid? Afterall, did Jesus, Buddha or Mohamad ask for money? Since that belief is endemic, it took a while to resolve, it helped seeing other spiritually based teachers charging beaucoup bucks without batting an eye.
I also freed myself from the attitude that spiritual evolution means renouncing a material life. To me it meant existing in poverty, proving non-attachment to money or possessions by living in a cave somewhere. I realized that there’s no inherent spirituality measured by being poor. Or by being wealthy for that matter!
What is Deservingness?
Shifting my attitude about money, resolving deep-seated, false, programmed notions, I was finally able to make positive financial choices. This reflected what I refer to as a raised ‘deservingness level’.
I explain it like this: The universe is an accurate reflection of how deserving we believe we are. We attract and manifest exactly what we allow ourselves to receive, no more, no less. Receiving benefit for what you contribute to the world is determined by your deservingness level. Although many disciplines encourage declaring what you want, affirming it and visualizing it, getting past those deep-seated beliefs can get you there from an authentic place. That takes some big shovels.
No matter your life’s direction, you are probably controlled by subconscious beliefs about not deserving. This bottom-line issue trickles into every aspect of life whether you’re raking in millions or barely scraping by.
You could be an A student with an IQ in the top percentile, graduate with numerous letters next to your name and still feel undeserving. If you happen to land that impressive job, at some point, in some unconscious way, you will sabotage it, or perhaps not allow yourself to fully experience its rewards.
Lack of deservingness is at the core for most humans, even those who appear to have it all together. Excavating a bit under the surface, past the bluster and behind various masks, you’ll find a terrified person believing they are a fraud, struggling to make sure no one finds out. This notion is so common that recently it’s become a common focus in various therapy treatments.
Three Primary Reasons You Believe You Are Undeserving
1)Deservingness issues always stem from times of you bought into fear and chose to cause pain and/or loss. In other words, you ignored your love-based, higher consciousness directive, believing that fear was your only option. Even though it’s not.
Those fear-based actions you committed usually get tossed into your subconscious mind, conveniently suppressed and forgotten. The universe, which is an accurate cause and effect machine, provides similar things to happen to you in an effort to jostle those denied memories. Its goal is to have you remember and clean up what you did. Instead, you feel like a victim: ‘Why me?’ becomes your life theme.
Granted, it takes some digging to remember those deservingness-affecting incidents. But once you do, you can clear out the beliefs you concocted about yourself, realizing you were simply operating from primitive, fear-based survival concerns. It may seem counter-intuitive, but doing so shifts your deservingness level. This unblocked awareness allows you to start manifesting more of what you want since you are now able to see and clean up what has been in the way.
Yes, clean up – that’s one of the keys aspects of this work. There are infinite ways to do that, but most importantly is doing whatever feels like you are balancing out what you did. You can’t fool the universe so don’t even try!
Let’s say you remember stealing five dollars out of your mother’s purse when you were a child. Various decisions were made about yourself from doing that, especially about not deserving. That incident initiated a pattern where others have been stealing money from you. These co-stars were reflecting the belief that you don’t deserve money. Actually, on a higher consciousness level, they were helping you remember what you did and clean it up.
How to clean it up? Perhaps confess to your mother about what you did. Or donate money to your favorite charity. Leave five dollars extra when tipping a server. And make sure to forgive (and even thank) those who had stolen from you—they were just trying to have you remember.
Know that no matter how much time has passed, there’s always a way to balance out what you did. It can be accomplished in the real world or by doing symbolic gestures of some kind. These actions help to permanently resolve guilt and provide an authentic sense of worthiness. Plus, on a spiritual level, it’s what you are here to do.
2) Part of personal evolution is the ability to live in trust, knowing you are always being supported. Doing that comes from letting go of attachments, neediness that reflects underlying, subconscious fears. Things like without wealth I won’t be loved; my expensive car will make others notice me and think I’m successful; this job will have my parents finally approve of me, etc.
Getting in touch with those attachments, your true intentions for wanting money, opens the flood gates for abundance to arrive. For me, never turning anyone away who couldn’t pay was an assertion that money would somehow manifest. And it always did, often in very strange, unexpected ways.
3) Last but not least, a primary issue in the way of deservingness is not doing what your heart and soul know you are here to do. You chose to be here in a physical form to remember that you are a spirit with specific purposes to fulfill. Often, things don’t work out until you discover your true purpose.
Physical life is about rediscovering that purpose, and sometimes it takes years of struggling to awaken it. Your spirit knows what it’s doing to help you get there – whatever it takes. It may drop it in your lap or drop subtle (or not so subtle) hints. Listen to them!
When you come from the perspective of your higher consciousness, committing to do what you are meant to be doing, you align with who ou really are. You stop living in scarcity mentality.
And the truth is, anything you choose to do, when done from a pure place of giving and receiving love, is purposeful.
Handy Reminders to Deserve Being Supported Financially
Do what you love, what brings you joy and a sense of meaningfulness. No matter what that is. The universe will support you in that direction, often in miraculous, surprising ways.
Your Life Purpose is to give and receive love in the form it is meant to take for you. The form is less important than the intention, with money being a byproduct. Your inner knowingness knows.
Are your financial values in line with your spiritual goals?
What is your true intention in making money? To help others or the world in some way? Or to buy more “stuff,” attempting to bring happiness, approval, and attention from external places? Keep money in its lane – it is just a physical manifestation of energy.
Hear and recognize those limiting money beliefs that keep whispering in your ear. Don’t buy them as truths. Dig deep to discover their origins, your suppressed, forgotten, fear-based actions.
Live life from a place of cleaning things up, even things you don’t remember doing. If a situation is put in front of you to help in some way, do it! You never know what you might be balancing out!
Know that spirituality and prosperity can coexist. Making money can be part of your spiritual path especially when using it to discover those subconscious deservingness blocks. Be an example of this harmonic relationship.
Know there is no shortage in this abundant universe. There is enough for everyone.
