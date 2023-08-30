It’s in the air, and on your TV, football season is here as the Fighting Scots Varsity Football Team took the field for their first pre-season game against the Apaches of Arcadia High School. It was an exciting evening as the game had been set back a half an hour to accommodate Rim’s Back to School Night, allowing parents to meet their students’ teachers and then head out to the Townsend Stadium for some football.  

The evening was filled with some exciting plays as well as the first game jitters, as there were several penalties against Rim. That did not stop the Fighting Scots as they methodically moved the ball downfield during the first quarter of play. With only a minute and 55 seconds left in the first quarter, Christian Granger, #7, scored the first touchdown of the game. The extra point was no good and the score was now Rim, 6 and Arcadia, 0.  