It’s in the air, and on your TV, football season is here as the Fighting Scots Varsity Football Team took the field for their first pre-season game against the Apaches of Arcadia High School. It was an exciting evening as the game had been set back a half an hour to accommodate Rim’s Back to School Night, allowing parents to meet their students’ teachers and then head out to the Townsend Stadium for some football.
The evening was filled with some exciting plays as well as the first game jitters, as there were several penalties against Rim. That did not stop the Fighting Scots as they methodically moved the ball downfield during the first quarter of play. With only a minute and 55 seconds left in the first quarter, Christian Granger, #7, scored the first touchdown of the game. The extra point was no good and the score was now Rim, 6 and Arcadia, 0.
One of the outstanding plays of the game for Rim of the World was when Evan Ovecchio, #15, chased down an Arcadia runner, and with a flying grab, stopped him at the 5-yard line saving a touchdown. This set up Rims’ defense when they were tested on the 5-yard line for the next three plays, Arcadia moved the ball to within inches of the goal as the quarter ended. The Fighting Scots had put their heart into each play, stopping the Apaches for three downs. Unfortunately, with a fourth down and still inches to go, Arcadia scored a touchdown, tying the score 6-6, ending the first half of play in the game.
A second outstanding play was when the Fighting Scots put Arcadia on their heels. With a third down and thirty yards to go Arcadia went for the long pass; it was intercepted by Jake Ristow, #11, giving Rim possession of the ball around the 5-yard line.
But the clock was running out and at the beginning of 4th, quarter the score was still 6-6. Many of the Rim team play both offensive and defensive positions as well as special teams. The team was tired, reflecting on the hard summer training. But somehow, they found the inner resolve to make a statement. Coach Jurado called a play, and the Rim defensive line punched a hole for number 45, Tatum Ortiz, who found the endzone for a touchdown. Coach Jurado called for a 2-point conversion instead of a field goal, and Evan Orecchio, #15, drove in for the final 2 points. The final score was The Fighting Scots, 14 and Arcadia, 6.
Yes, as announced, this was the first pre-season game of the year, and all teams will be honing their skills and executions of play. But, for The Fighting Scots, even this taste of pre-season victory is sweet, and as the team matures, fires on all cylinders, and becomes a unified team, I predict this will be another great season for Rim of the World Football!
Come out and support the Fighting Scots Football Team at the next game, this Friday September 1st, at home at Townsend Stadium. The Fighting Scots will be hosting the Eagles of Estancia High School from Costa Mesa, and the game starts at 7 PM. Go Rim!