We have been watching in the news for weeks as the Rams National League football team has begun their training camps, and their first preseason game was this last Saturday. Both UCLA and USC have been in the news as college football has gotten underway. Well, we are proud to say RIM High School football has also started up as they had a scrimmage last Thursday, August 17th.
It was a fun afternoon as the Fighting Scots hosted Capistrano Valley Christian and Silver Valley, from Yermo, California. It was a rollicking afternoon, as at any one time, all three teams were on one half of the field playing scrimmage football, as one team was playing offensively and the other playing in a defensive mode without contact!
Coaches, from the sidelines, observed the plays and coached their players as to position, movement. At times we heard the barking of a coach a towards a player for not paying attention, who answered with the respectful reply, “Yes Sir.”
Overall, the afternoon proved to be a good time, as well as productive. Summer football, weight training and all the practices now have come to a head, as this Thursday, August 24th, the Fighting Scots Varsity Football will be taking the field for their first pre-season game against Arcadia High School. The game starts at 7PM and you might want to get there early.
On another note, although the game will be starting at 7PM, you might want to bring your sunglasses as fans as well as players are in for a new special treat, as the new scoreboard will be lit up. Also, it is not too late to make your reservations for Bishop game. Yes, this year Rim travels to Bishop on September 22. It will be a great evening with the backdrop of the Eastern Sierras as the Fighting Scots take on the Broncos of Bishop High School. I will see you there. Go Rim!