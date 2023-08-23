We have been watching in the news for weeks as the Rams National League football team has begun their training camps, and their first preseason game was this last Saturday. Both UCLA and USC have been in the news as college football has gotten underway. Well, we are proud to say RIM High School football has also started up as they had a scrimmage last Thursday, August 17th.  

It was a fun afternoon as the Fighting Scots hosted Capistrano Valley Christian and Silver Valley, from Yermo, California. It was a rollicking afternoon, as at any one time, all three teams were on one half of the field playing scrimmage football, as one team was playing offensively and the other playing in a defensive mode without contact!