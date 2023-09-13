Last Friday, September 8th, the Fighting Scots Football team traveled down the mountain to go head-to-head against the Grizzlies of Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga. Although this is a pre-season game, the Fighting Scots were going up against a powerhouse team whose usual opponents are, like the Grizzles, in the Citrus League, schools like South Hills, Glendora, and Colony High Schools. Whereas Rim of the World High School is in the San Andreas League playing against such teams as Carter, Kaiser and Rialto High Schools.
So as the Fighting Scots took to the field in what was already predicted to be a lopsided matchup, going against a school that has three times the number of students, the Fighting Scots took to the field knowing and ready for the challenge.
The first quarter started with Rim taking the kickoff and running the ball back to around the thirty-yard line. The Fighting Scots’ offense looked like the Old Republic running into the Galactic Empire in the Star Wars Series! They were hammered and stopped, and any gains were short lived during the first quarter. The Grizzlies took possession of the ball, their quarterback threw a little pass, and it was intercepted by AJ Gabera, #2. Suddenly there was an ‘insurgence’ of confidence on the Fighting Scots as they took possession of the ball. Unfortunately, this was short-lived, as The Grizzlies regained possession of the ball, and with 4 minutes and ten seconds remaining in the first quarter, the Grizzlies scored their first touchdown. The field goal was good, giving the Grizzlies the first of many touchdowns during the evening. The final score of the game was Los Osos, 51 and the Fighting Scots, 0.
Rim of the World High School’s total student population of around 900 creates a problem signing-up schools to play during pre-season, especially signing schools that have student populations of up to 3000. Why, what if the lose? How would that look? For The Fighting Scots, the challenge is how to prepare the team to play against the best teams in their league and that means they must be tested, trial by fire. This is where all those hours of conditioning, weight training and practices all need to come together, with the team executing the plays, and doing one’s part to play as a team.
The Fighting Scots travel to Redlands this Friday, September 15th, where they will be going up against the Wildcats of Redlands East Valley High School. Game starts at 7 pm and we need you to come out and cheer on the team. Go Rim!