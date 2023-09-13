Last Friday, September 8th, the Fighting Scots Football team traveled down the mountain to go head-to-head against the Grizzlies of Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga. Although this is a pre-season game, the Fighting Scots were going up against a powerhouse team whose usual opponents are, like the Grizzles, in the Citrus League, schools like South Hills, Glendora, and Colony High Schools. Whereas Rim of the World High School is in the San Andreas League playing against such teams as Carter, Kaiser and Rialto High Schools.  

So as the Fighting Scots took to the field in what was already predicted to be a lopsided matchup, going against a school that has three times the number of students, the Fighting Scots took to the field knowing and ready for the challenge.  