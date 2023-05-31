One of the newest restaurants to appear in the Lake Arrowhead Village is Rippin’ Bowls. Located in the lower village, next to the old Subway location, Rippin’ Bowls serves up fresh , açaí, and tofu bowls.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Travis and Megan Lanthier, well-known in the community as the owners of the Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company. Both respected community members lived their entire lives in Arrowhead, minus their time in college. Today they’re here full-time while raising their two daughters.