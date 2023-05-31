One of the newest restaurants to appear in the Lake Arrowhead Village is Rippin’ Bowls. Located in the lower village, next to the old Subway location, Rippin’ Bowls serves up fresh , açaí, and tofu bowls.
The restaurant is owned and operated by Travis and Megan Lanthier, well-known in the community as the owners of the Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company. Both respected community members lived their entire lives in Arrowhead, minus their time in college. Today they’re here full-time while raising their two daughters.
The entrepreneurial couple had been considering opening a poké bowl restaurant since before the brewery was even an idea for them. They had even been eying the exact spot in the Village, which had been a juice bar and would require little remodeling to fit their vision. While the brewery manifested first, their original idea never left their minds.
“At the brewery, we have rotating food vendors that pop-up in the Beer Garden and we really try to bring unique food in that you can’t find on the mountain. After operating that model for the past three years and looking at what type of flavors we don’t have up here, it seemed like the right time to launch Rippin’ Bowls and plug ourselves into the rotation,” Travis explained.
The location was available and already built to suit their needs, so they jumped on the opportunity. Being in the Village, near the brewery means that in addition to operating independently, the location can also serve as a commissary kitchen for the brewery, which makes the operation of the “pop-up” location in the Beer Garden even easier.
“Bowls and beers, what could be better?” Travis remarks.
Rippin’ Bowls focuses on a range of poké, açaí, and tofu bowls with a “pack your own” option for takeout. Poké bowls are a Hawaiian dish with strong influences from Japan. Poké means “cut into pieces,” which refers to the slices and cubes of raw fish that are the focus of the cuisine. The fish, along with rice, dressing, vegetables and seasonings are packed into a bowl. Rippin’ Bowls takes a modern approach to the concept and doesn’t allow itself to be trapped by tradition. One such non-traditional bowl is whimsically called the Scooby Snack, which is a spin on a popular sushi roll with cream cheese, avocado, and salmon. Rippin’ Bowls also offers a variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free alternatives, such as tofu.
An açaí bowl is a smoothie in a bowl, loaded with toppings such as fruit, granola, grains, peanut butter, honey, and more. Rippin’ Bowls offers a selection of different smoothie bases, such as açaí, matcha, passionfruit, and pitaya, as well as a selection of toppings.
The pop-up version of the menu to be featured at the brewery will be a spin on the regular featuring, what Travis refers to as a “limited beer bites menu.” There will also be chicken and beef options as well. The plan is for the pop-up to be available midweek and weekends, with other vendors taking the spot on Fridays. The Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company Website is updated regularly with the schedule of vendors, including Rippin’ Bowls.
Business has been strong so far for the new restaurant and the owners look forward to what this summer brings.
“The goal was to offer the community a healthy, fun flavor and I think the response has been great,” Travis said.
Right now, Rippin’ Bowls is focused on the improving the customer experience, but the future could see expansion to other locations down the mountain. The concept of the restaurant was designed with the intention to be easily replicated to other locations. They’re also working on a website that will go live soon for online orders and booking catering.
“We just want to say thanks to anyone who has stopped by and supported the new business. We feel lucky and take pride in contributing to the local community and making our mountain towns a better place to live. We think that diverse flavors and concepts can absolutely do that,” Travis said.
With the Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company still performing strong after three years, Travis and Megan Lanthier have proven they have the keen sense required to run a business in the mountain. Perhaps Rippin’ Bowls will follow suit and become the next community staple.