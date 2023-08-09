Last Saturday, August 5th, the Lake Arrowhead Water Ski Club (LAWSC) hosted their last evening of summer races. There were a total of three events, with the last being a special Pee Wee Ez ski race!
The night began with a two lap sprint. First place went to Wyatt Bender, skiing behind Team 177 with driver Bryin Yedor and observer Justin Soller. In second place was Eli Rayman behind Team 70 with Jim Choura driving and Jessica Annable observing. LAWSC would like to congratulate and mention Eli for skiing in his first ever race - great work! Unfortunately for our third place winner, Madison Mears, his rope snapped when trying to make his start behind Team 001 with driver Brian Hopkins and observer Matt Carricaburu, giving him a DNF.
For the second race, there was another two lap sprint! This time around, Madison Mears had a new rope put together, and sure enough he redeemed his first race and not only got back up, he brought home the gold! He skied with Team 70, driver Jim Choura and Observer Jessica Annable. In second place was Wyatt Bender behind Team 177 with driver Bryin Yedor and observer Justin Soller. Coming in third was the ultimate father daughter duo! Skier Tori Hopkins was pulled by Team 001, with her dad Brian Hopkins driving and Matt Carricaburu observing.
The final race of the evening was the Pee Wee Ez ski race! This race was a half lap around the race course, starting at the turn buoy in the center of the lake, and finishing at the tower! These kids were brave, and gave it their all! Brother-sister Duo Levi Pesquera and Emilia Pesquera battled for the finish line all the way down the lake. Levi was out in front the whole time, until he took a spill moments before the finish line, allowing Emilia to surpass him just enough to come in first! With a huge smile on her face Emilia won, skiing with Team 70 with Driver Jim Choura and observer Jessica Annable. Her brother Levi earned second, towed behind team 177 with driver Bryin Yedor and observer Justin Soller. In third place was Everllie Ullmann with driver Wesley Wayne Ullmann and Tori Hopkins observing. In fourth was Callie Ullmann with driver Sarah Ullmann and observer Abbie Pesquera! Job well done!
The LAWSC would like to thank all skiers, drivers, observers, ALA personnel, volunteer chase boats, and supporters - not only for this race, but for all this year! Of course we cannot go without thanking the head of our club Nikki Yedor, for running the show and making sure the races continue year after year! Community is why the LAWSC continues to thrive.