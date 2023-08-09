Last Saturday, August 5th, the Lake Arrowhead Water Ski Club (LAWSC) hosted their last evening of summer races. There were a total of three events, with the last being a special Pee Wee Ez ski race!

The night began with a two lap sprint. First place went to Wyatt Bender, skiing behind Team 177 with driver Bryin Yedor and observer Justin Soller. In second place was Eli Rayman behind Team 70 with Jim Choura driving and Jessica Annable observing. LAWSC would like to congratulate and mention Eli for skiing in his first ever race - great work! Unfortunately for our third place winner, Madison Mears, his rope snapped when trying to make his start behind Team 001 with driver Brian Hopkins and observer Matt Carricaburu, giving him a DNF.